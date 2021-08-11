 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges pending in death of Watertown man who died in crash near Sturgis
alert featured

Charges pending in death of Watertown man who died in crash near Sturgis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle at 12:38 p.m., according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off the motorcycle. Theodore Moe, the 70-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kay Moe of Watertown, the 71-year-old passenger, received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.

John Kulp, 52, of Nemo is the pickup driver. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Evicted NH hermit unlikely to return to lifestyle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News