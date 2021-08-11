Charges pending in death of Watertown man who died in crash near Sturgis

A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis.
Preliminary information indicates that a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle at 12:38 p.m., according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off the motorcycle. Theodore Moe, the 70-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kay Moe of Watertown, the 71-year-old passenger, received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.
John Kulp, 52, of Nemo is the pickup driver. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Charges are pending.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.