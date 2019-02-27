The Pennington County Director of Equalization is reminding homeowners to review the assessment classification of your property to determine if it should be classified as owner occupied.
A residential property classed as owner occupied pays a lower tax levy than non-owner occupied property.
Both assessment notices and tax bills will indicate either owner occupied or non-owner occupied, and all assessment and tax information is available on the Pennington County website.
Homeowners in South Dakota can have their principle residence classed owner occupied only if they provide an application to the office of the county Director of Equalization. Those changes need to be made by March 15.
Applications are available in the Pennington County Director of Equalization office at 130 Kansas City Street or online at pennco.org.