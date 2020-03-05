Cheers to 100 years: Moose Lodge celebrates milestone

After a century of caring for kids and the community — and serving burgers lodge members describe as some of the best in town — Rapid City’s Moose Lodge 1137 is hosting a year-long celebration for its 100th anniversary.
The public is invited to the Moose Lodge’s 100th anniversary party on Friday at the lodge, 841 E. St. Patrick St. The lodge will say “cheers” to 100 years with food served starting at 5 p.m. followed by bar bingo at 7 p.m. A dance at 9 p.m. will feature live country, classic and Top 40 music by He Said She Said.
The lodge’s Women of the Moose senior regent, Darcey Segatti West, said other special events through the year will mark the anniversary. A luau, a drag show fundraiser, casino night, and a ball to honor lodge members who have served in office are in the planning stages, she said.
“We’re trying to do things that are a little more fun than a traditional dinner,” Segatti West said.
The Moose Lodge hopes every celebration attracts new members who will help carry on the Moose legacy of philanthropy, community service and friendship. Locally, Lodge 1137 donates about $25,000 a year to the community and supports a variety of causes, office manager Sue Melchior said. Members also can use the lodge to host birthdays, weddings, graduations and other special events.
The lodge will launch a new membership promotion April 1-May 31. The $20 application fee will be waived; women’s memberships will be $30 and men’s will be $45 per year.
“We’re not political. We’re not religious. Everyone is welcome here,” Melchior said. “(Potential members) can come in and take a look around and meet some people.”
The Moose Lodge is nonprofit and not allowed to advertise, Melchior said, calling the lodge’s contributions to the community a “best-kept secret.”
Lodge members collect coats for those in need, contribute to the Care and Share food drive, collect coupons to benefit those in the military and more. The lodge hosts more than 40 fundraising events each year for schools and youth sports teams. Funds that lodge members raise also go to the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, CASA, Girls Club and Boys Club, Suncatchers, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Make A Wish, the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Children’s Miracle Network, Salvation Army, Special Olympics, purchasing school supplies and others.
“If there’s someone that has a horrific medical issue, if they need a place to host a fundraiser, we let them do it. We donate a lot of money during Christmas and throughout the year. Whenever we have extra money, we try to help, but it’s mostly about the kids,” Melchior said.
There’s no shortage of events at Lodge 1137. Every Wednesday is burger night, with bar bingo to raise money for community needs, plus bingo just for kids, Melchior said. Thursday is bingo night. Dinners are served Friday and Saturday nights off the menu. Breakfast is served on Sundays from 8-11 a.m., with $5 omelettes as a fundraiser.
The Moose Lodge offers a safer place to socialize than bars, Lodge 1137 administrator Jeff Schell said, describing it as a place where everybody says hello and knows your name.
“You walk in there as a stranger and you walk out and you’ve got 10 new friends,” said lodge member Rita Doerr. Doerr’s husband, Rick, is governor of Moose Lodge 1137.
“After being there 18 years, it seems like every time you go you make a new friend. That’s my favorite part,” Rita Doerr said.
The family-oriented atmosphere is what first brought Melchior to the Moose. Melchior has been Lodge 137’s office manager for 20 years, and she’s been a Moose member for 42 years. Her husband, Wally, is a trustee for the Moose Lodge board. Growing up on a farm in North Dakota, Melchior said the Moose Lodge was a gathering spot for her parents and large extended family, who could bring their children, socialize and have reasonably priced dinners and drinks.
“We want families to join and have a safe place to go. At Christmas and Halloween, we do big community parties for the kids. Everything’s free — the prizes, food, presents. Santa comes in and gives every child a present. That’s my favorite,” Melchior said.
Moose Lodges nationwide contribute to a retirement home for Moose Lodge members, and to Mooseheart, a cause that’s especially precious to members such as Melchior and Schell. Mooseheart Child City & School is a residential childcare facility on a 1,000-acre campus near Chicago. It’s open to infants through teens who may have lost parents or whose parents may be unable to care for them.
“It’s a wonderful, amazing program. The kids are phenomenal,” said Melchior, who has visited Mooseheart. “We’re building the future through helping kids (locally and at Mooseheart).”
According to Rita Doerr, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1137 was founded in September 1919. The fraternal organization officially opened its fraternity on Jan. 20, 1920. It started as a gathering in people’s homes, then eventually moved to its own location in Baken Park. After the flood of 1972, the Moose Lodge was forced to relocate and moved to its present location on St. Patrick Street.
For more information about Moose Lodge 1137, go to facebook.com/MooseLodge1137/ or lodge1137.moosepages.org/