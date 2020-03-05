Cheers to 100 years: Moose Lodge celebrates milestone

The Moose Lodge offers a safer place to socialize than bars, Lodge 1137 administrator Jeff Schell said, describing it as a place where everybody says hello and knows your name.

“You walk in there as a stranger and you walk out and you’ve got 10 new friends,” said lodge member Rita Doerr. Doerr’s husband, Rick, is governor of Moose Lodge 1137.

“After being there 18 years, it seems like every time you go you make a new friend. That’s my favorite part,” Rita Doerr said.

The family-oriented atmosphere is what first brought Melchior to the Moose. Melchior has been Lodge 137’s office manager for 20 years, and she’s been a Moose member for 42 years. Her husband, Wally, is a trustee for the Moose Lodge board. Growing up on a farm in North Dakota, Melchior said the Moose Lodge was a gathering spot for her parents and large extended family, who could bring their children, socialize and have reasonably priced dinners and drinks.

“We want families to join and have a safe place to go. At Christmas and Halloween, we do big community parties for the kids. Everything’s free — the prizes, food, presents. Santa comes in and gives every child a present. That’s my favorite,” Melchior said.