Cheyenne River Ranch near Rapid City sold for $19 million

A 21,756-acre ranch south of Rapid City recently sold for $19 million.
The Cheyenne River Ranch is adjacent to state Highway 44 and around 30 minutes from Rapid City. It has 20,555 deeded acres, 1,078 acres of National Grassland grazing permit, 108 acres of Bureau of Land Management lease and 15 acres that includes the unincorporated community of Creston.
The ranch was listed by Hall and Hall, a national brokerage firm, for about three months before it was under contract. The deal was closed on Dec. 23.
Robb Nelson, a real estate agent with the brokerage, said ranches typically take 18 months to sell, which made the Cheyenne River Ranch an “extremely quick sale.”
He said the ranch was listed with a another brokerage for a year or longer before Hall and Hall listed it.
The Cheyenne River runs through the ranch for more than 5 miles and Rapid Creek stretches across it for about 13 miles. The property also includes about 30 miles of pipeline, 40-50 stock tanks and numerous stock dams.
The property has a 2,275-square-foot earth berm home with four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a one-car garage. The house is built into the side of a hill and has a grass roof.
The property also has a home built in 1908, a 768-square-foot home built in 1950, a mobile home, a 32-foot-by-64-foot pole barn, a 30-foot-by-60-foot steel shop with a cement floor, a 31-foot-by-56-foot machine shed, a 24-foot-by-60-foot open cattle shed, a 23-foot-by-100-foot cattle shed, and a 32-foot-by-32-foot barn.
There are steel pipe working corrals on the north side of Highway 44 in the pasture east of the main house, which has a livestock scale, well and loading shoot set up to hold 1,000 cattle. On the south side is another set of corrals, grain bin, and a 24-foot-by-48-foot utility shed.
Nelson said the Bureau of Land Management and National Grassland will retain their leases. The buyer, who Nelson declined to name, also will receive mineral rights associated with the ranch.
