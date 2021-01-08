Cheyenne River Ranch near Rapid City sold for $19 million

A 21,756-acre ranch south of Rapid City recently sold for $19 million.

The Cheyenne River Ranch is adjacent to state Highway 44 and around 30 minutes from Rapid City. It has 20,555 deeded acres, 1,078 acres of National Grassland grazing permit, 108 acres of Bureau of Land Management lease and 15 acres that includes the unincorporated community of Creston.

The ranch was listed by Hall and Hall, a national brokerage firm, for about three months before it was under contract. The deal was closed on Dec. 23.

Robb Nelson, a real estate agent with the brokerage, said ranches typically take 18 months to sell, which made the Cheyenne River Ranch an “extremely quick sale.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the ranch was listed with a another brokerage for a year or longer before Hall and Hall listed it.

The Cheyenne River runs through the ranch for more than 5 miles and Rapid Creek stretches across it for about 13 miles. The property also includes about 30 miles of pipeline, 40-50 stock tanks and numerous stock dams.