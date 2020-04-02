Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe creates checkpoints to protect against COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has created checkpoints and other measures to protect reservation residents against the coronavirus.

The tribe will begin with two checkpoints stationed at both ends of U.S. Highway 212, which runs across the reservation, said spokesman Remi Bald Eagle. More checkpoints will be added later.

Every vehicle will be stopped and drivers will be asked where they are coming from and going, Bald Eagle said.

All commercial drivers and South Dakota residents will be allowed through, a news release says. But out-of-state non-commercial visitors will only be allowed to pass if they provide proof that they live on the reservation or are a tribal member.

The tribe has also temporarily banned non-residents from hunting or fishing on the reservation.

Both measures are meant to prevent the COVID-19 virus from entering the reservation where so far no one has tested positive for the virus, Bald Eagle said.

As of Thursday morning, 11 people have been tested at the Indian Health Service hospital in Eagle Butte, he said. Ten of those cases came back as negative and one is pending.

The tribe has taken other COVID-19 measures as well, Bald Eagle said.