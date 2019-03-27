In a news release, Chairman Harold Frasier urged residents of the reservation in north-central South Dakota to evacuate their homes before floodwaters rise further.
“You are placing not just your life but the lives of those who will try to rescue you at risk,” he said.
The tribe has issued a voluntary evacuation request of its residents.
According to Wednesday's release, the Moreau River set a flood stage record at 27.7 feet over the weekend. It is expected to rise more still, cresting at a predicted 30 feet by Friday.
Kristin Wileman, spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem, said Wednesday in an emailed statement that Noem visited the reservation earlier this week to assess the damage and meet with tribal leadership.
