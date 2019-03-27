Try 3 months for $3
Moreau River

The Moreau River near Whitehorse is pictured in this 2006 photo. The Cheyenne River Sioux tribe declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the nearby Moreau River continues to rise. 

 Photo courtesy U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

As floodwaters sweep across the Midwest, the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe declared a state of emergency as the nearby Moreau River continues to rise.

In a news release, Chairman Harold Frasier urged residents of the reservation in north-central South Dakota to evacuate their homes before floodwaters rise further.

“You are placing not just your life but the lives of those who will try to rescue you at risk,” he said.

The tribe has issued a voluntary evacuation request of its residents.

According to Wednesday's release, the Moreau River set a flood stage record at 27.7 feet over the weekend. It is expected to rise more still, cresting at a predicted 30 feet by Friday.

Kristin Wileman, spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem, said Wednesday in an emailed statement that Noem visited the reservation earlier this week to assess the damage and meet with tribal leadership.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.