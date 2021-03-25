Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe ends COVID-19 checkpoints

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has ended its COVID-19 checkpoints and is now focusing on vaccinating everyone who lives on the reservation while preventing a federal takeover of its police force.
The tribal council decided to take down the checkpoints on March 18 due to declining infection rates and the introduction of the vaccine, said spokesman Remi Bald Eagle.
The tribe is also hoping to work with President Joe Biden’s new Bureau of Indian Affairs staff to maintain control over its police department after the Trump's administration sent a letter in December 2020 saying the agency would begin managing the department.
The tribe argued in a lawsuit that the BIA began to aggressively pursue a longstanding issue over tribal officers' background checks in order to pressure it to shut down its checkpoints.
The tribe began its checkpoints program on April 2 and it eventually expanded to nine checkpoints staffed 24/7, seven days a week by about 175 workers, Bald Eagle said. The workers have been offered jobs helping with vaccinations, contact tracing and quarantine support at local community centers.
The tribe, which obtained vaccines through the Indian Health Service, is currently offering vaccines to tribal and non-tribal members who live on the Cheyenne River Reservation and are 18 and older, Bald Eagle said.
As of Thursday, there were just five people with active COVID-19 infections while 2,238 residents have received both rounds of the vaccine, according to the tribe’s COVID-19 website. There’s been a total of 1,765 cases and 36 deaths.
About 8,594 people live on the reservation, according to 2019 Census estimates.
The checkpoints had been a point of contention between Chairman Harold Frazier, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Trump administration.
The checkpoints — located on tribal, state and federal roads — limited some drivers from passing through or stopping on the reservations in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The workers also informed travelers about COVID-19 policies on the reservation and collected information in case contact tracing is needed.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs wrote in an April 8 memo that tribes have the right to close or restrict access on tribal roads. But it said tribes can do the same on state and federally owned roads “only on behalf of the affected road owner after the tribe has consulted and reached an agreement.”
Noem said the checkpoints on state and U.S. highways are illegal because the tribe failed to consult and reach an agreement with the state and they’re interfering with interstate commerce. She also said the only agreement she wants regarding those checkpoints is for them to be dismantled.
The tribe argued in a June 2020 lawsuit that the checkpoints are legal because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled tribes can exercise civil jurisdiction over non-members regarding conduct that threatens health and welfare.
The complaint accuses Trump's White House staff of trying to coerce and threaten the tribe to take down the checkpoints or risk losing COVID-19 funding and control over its police department.
The lawsuit came after Noem used multiple methods — reaching out to the tribes, threatening her own lawsuit, having the South Dakota attorney general investigate the checkpoints and finally asking the Trump administration for help — to make the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux tribes remove their checkpoints.
The federal government filed a September 2020 motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Arguments included that the lawsuit is no longer relevant since none of the alleged threats have panned out, the tribe can't trace the BIA's actions to alleged threats from the White House and Trump can't be sued over his official work conduct.
The motion also cited a July 2020 letter from the BIA that said the agency is considering taking over the the tribe’s police department because the agency found 18 of 27 officers — including the police chief — hadn’t completed appropriate background checks at the time after being warned and offered assistance since 2015.
“The unknown histories of such officers may result in their impeachment in future court proceedings and thus prevent victims from receiving justice,” the letter says. “Utilizing officers lacking a properly adjudicated background investigation exposes the community to armed officers who may or may not have aspects of their personal and criminal histories that create serious risk of harm to persons they encounter.”
The tribe’s law enforcement agency is under a “638 Contract,” which means it's funded by the BIA but managed by the tribe.
The BIA sent another letter to the tribe in December 2020 saying it plans to rescind that contract and begin managing the police department, according to federal court records.
The tribe is appealing that decision and has agreed with the federal government to pause the lawsuit until the police issue is resolved through an administrative process.
BIA staff under Trump “tried to use (the background check issue) as a strong arm tactic to get us to comply with the demands of the White House” related to the checkpoints, Bald Eagle said. “We expect a resolution” with the new BIA staff.
Bald Eagle said the tribe wants to resolve the background check issue, but it doesn’t have the resources to do so. He said it's the BIA's responsibility to make sure tribal officers have proper background checks so the agency either needs to conduct the checks itself or provide technical assistance.
The tribe and federal government must file a status report by June 7 to update the judge on the status of the administrative appeal and what the next steps for the litigation should be.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.