Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe ends COVID-19 checkpoints

The federal government filed a September 2020 motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Arguments included that the lawsuit is no longer relevant since none of the alleged threats have panned out, the tribe can't trace the BIA's actions to alleged threats from the White House and Trump can't be sued over his official work conduct.

The motion also cited a July 2020 letter from the BIA that said the agency is considering taking over the the tribe’s police department because the agency found 18 of 27 officers — including the police chief — hadn’t completed appropriate background checks at the time after being warned and offered assistance since 2015.

“The unknown histories of such officers may result in their impeachment in future court proceedings and thus prevent victims from receiving justice,” the letter says. “Utilizing officers lacking a properly adjudicated background investigation exposes the community to armed officers who may or may not have aspects of their personal and criminal histories that create serious risk of harm to persons they encounter.”

The tribe’s law enforcement agency is under a “638 Contract,” which means it's funded by the BIA but managed by the tribe.