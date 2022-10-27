Cheyenne River Sioux tribe receives federal grant for internet expansion

Hundreds of people, farms and businesses will be able to gain access to high-speed internet in Corson and Dewey counties with federal funding.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will receive $16,957,883 with funding from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday morning. The department will provide $759 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working across 24 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Palau.

Funds will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the third round of funding of the ReConnect Program.

"I think we recognize, and certainly the president recognizes, the important role that communities play in our nation and the broad impact that they have on our economy," he said. "If you think about it, rural America provides our nation's food and energy resources, produces the fiber for foods and manufacturing, contributes more than 35% of our nation's military and operates about 80% of the nation's critical infrastructure lifelines."

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's project will bring a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 488 people, 88 farms and seven businesses to high-speed internet in Corson and Dewey counties. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs. According to the project description, it will "serve socially vulnerable communities in Corson and Dewey counties and on the Cheyenne River and Stand Rock reservations."

The grant is the only funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's program coming to South Dakota.

Vilsack said being able to have fiber-to-the-premises network for projects like the Cheyenne River Sioux Telephone or the Pawnee Nation in Oklahoma will allow people to access information for business and in education.

"Oftentimes in rural communities, it's sometimes difficult to have a broad array of courses that young folks may have in other schools in urban centers," he said. "With high-speed internet, there's an opportunity to access some of those advanced placement courses, for example."

Vilsack said with farms, it allows for precision agriculture and being able to properly market their products.

"At the end of the day, it is essential to the capacity of folks to succeed in today's world to have access to this technology," he said. "I think the most important aspect of this is the president understands that it's got to be everywhere. Regardless of the size of the community, we still have to make sure that we grow as a nation, that everybody has an opportunity to take advantage of this technology."