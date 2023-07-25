Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement asked for the public's help locating a 10-year-old girl who was taken by her non-custodial parent Monday night.
Laney Little Bear was taken by her non-custodial mother, Tamra Little Bear, according to a post by CRST law enforcement.
They are believed to be traveling in a stolen 2004 Black GMC Yukon with Montana plate 331802A. They were apparently leaving Treasure County, Montana, towards an unknown Reservation in South Dakota.
If you see this child please contact 911 or call your nearest local law enforcement.
