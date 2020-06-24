Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe sues federal government to keep COVID-19 checkpoints

The government is “fishing” for excuses and trying to “pressure us any way they can,” Chairman Harold Frazier told the Journal on Tuesday.

The tribes have checkpoints that limit some drivers from passing through or stopping on the reservations in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The checkpoints are also used to inform travelers about COVID-19 policies on the reservations and collect information in case contact tracing is needed.

Frazier and Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, say tribal sovereignty and treaty rights allow them to set checkpoints up on reservation land and control who enters. The lawsuit, Frazier, Bear Runner and health experts all say tribal members are especially susceptible to contracting and dying of the virus due to lack of medical resources and socioeconomic health barriers.

The lawsuit says the checkpoints are working because the six cases on the Cheyenne River Reservation are all traced to entries identified through the checkpoints, not community spread. There’s been zero deaths.