Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe sues federal government to keep COVID-19 checkpoints

The federal government has been trying to coerce and threaten the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe ever since Gov. Kristi Noem asked for help stopping its COVID-19 checkpoints on state and federal highways, according to a lawsuit filed by the tribe.
“Since Governor Noem’s White House plea, all named defendants have worked in concert, abusing the power of the federal government, to coerce the tribe” to dismantle its checkpoints, the lawsuit says. “When that did not work, defendants pivoted to punishment: threatening” to take over tribal law enforcement, “imperiling tribal public safety as well as public health.”
“Such threatened governmental actions represent unlawful infringement on tribal self-government and self-determination and put the tribe’s members at risk of imminent harm,” the lawsuit says.
The complaint against President Donald Trump, White House officials, and leadership in the Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs was filed Tuesday at the federal court in Washington, D.C.
It comes after Noem used multiple methods — reaching out to the tribes, threatening her own lawsuit, having the South Dakota attorney general investigate the checkpoints and finally asking the federal government for help — to make the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux tribes remove their checkpoints on state and federal highways.
The government is “fishing” for excuses and trying to “pressure us any way they can,” Chairman Harold Frazier told the Journal on Tuesday.
The tribes have checkpoints that limit some drivers from passing through or stopping on the reservations in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The checkpoints are also used to inform travelers about COVID-19 policies on the reservations and collect information in case contact tracing is needed.
Frazier and Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, say tribal sovereignty and treaty rights allow them to set checkpoints up on reservation land and control who enters. The lawsuit, Frazier, Bear Runner and health experts all say tribal members are especially susceptible to contracting and dying of the virus due to lack of medical resources and socioeconomic health barriers.
The lawsuit says the checkpoints are working because the six cases on the Cheyenne River Reservation are all traced to entries identified through the checkpoints, not community spread. There’s been zero deaths.
The BIA wrote in an April 8 memo that tribes have the right to close or restrict access on tribal roads. But it said tribes can only do the same on state and federally owned roads “only on behalf of the affected road owner after tribe has consulted and reached an agreement.”
Noem says the checkpoints on state and U.S. highways are illegal because the tribes have failed to consult and reach an agreement with the state, and they’re interfering with interstate commerce. She’s also said the only agreement she wants regarding those checkpoints is for them to be dismantled.
But the lawsuit says the checkpoints are legal because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that tribes can exercise civil jurisdiction over nonmembers regarding conduct that threatens health and welfare.
“It is difficult to think of an instance in which the conduct of nonmembers entering the reservation could pose more of a threat to the tribe’s health and welfare than it does during the present outbreak of COVID-19,” the lawsuit says. “Moreover, in any test of balancing interests, the tribe’s checkpoints pose only a minor inconvenience to non-Indian motorists when compared to the seriousness of the threat of COVID-19 to the reservation.”
This story will be updated with the what the lawsuit says has happened behind-the-scenes between the tribe and the federal government since Noem asked it to intervene on May 20.
