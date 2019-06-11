Police with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe escorted trucks working for the Keystone XL pipeline off the reservation after the vehicles illegally entered their land Monday, the tribal chairman said in a news release.
"This is Sioux Territory, we will not stand for more encroachments and defilement of our land," Chairman Harold Frazier said in a Tuesday news release.
Tribal citizens noticed the trucks in an Eagle Butte parking lot after 5 p.m. Monday and called the police, the release said. Police then confirmed the trucks were working as contractors for TC Energy (formally known as TransCanada), the company that's planning on building the pipeline through South Dakota. Law enforcement then escorted the vehicles east on Highway 212.
The news release did not say which contracting company the trucks worked for or how many vehicles there were.
You have free articles remaining.
The trucks broke a tribal resolution that says "...any and all Keystone XL trucks and escort vehicles that drive onto our reservation be turned around immediately and go back the way they entered the reservation...," the release says.
"Any vehicles or personnel working on the Keystone XL pipeline are not welcome on the reservation," Frazier said. "I would like to thank the tribal members who brought this to our attention and stand with them in our opposition to the KXL pipeline."
TC Energy did not immediately respond to a message from the Journal.