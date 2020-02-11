Cheyenne River Tribe wants to install toll booths to pay for damaged roads

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is hoping to install toll booths to fund improvements to flood-damaged roads rather than wait for the federal government to step up.

“We need to take such action because of federal neglect in the infrastructure property they have initiated," Chairman Harold Frazier said in a news release Monday. "I have been all over Indian Country and realize that the federal government is not interested in helping anyone so we have to do it ourselves.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The toll booths would be used to fund repairs after the tribe "experienced serious transportation infrastructure damage resulting from abnormal weather patterns creating record setting levels of flooding," the news release says. The money would also go to future repairs since a majority of the reservation's roads are "unimproved roads" vulnerable to weather events.

The booths would be placed at entrances to the reservation on state and federal roads that are on reservation land, spokesman Remi Bald Eagle told the Journal. He said the tribe is studying how many vehicles pass through the reservation, what the toll price should be, and whether there would be any negative repercussions to installing the booths.

Bald Eagle said he isn't aware of any other Native American reservation that has toll booths, but he doesn't see any legal reason why the tribe can't install them on their land.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.