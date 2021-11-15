Chicago coming to The Monument on April 22

Legendary rock band, Chicago, will be coming to The Monument in Rapid City on April 22, with tickets going on sale Friday.

Chicago, which dubs itself, "the rock and roll band with horns," was hailed as the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time and has a Top 40 Billboard album in six consecutive decades. The band was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

The touring performance in Rapid City is expected to include original band members Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone.The band also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion.

Tickets prices for the Rapid City performance begin at $46 plus taxes and fees, and will be available at The Monument's box office, and online at themonument.live.

