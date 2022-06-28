 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Chief Deputy State's Attorney to take over for Vargo

  • 0
Lara Roetzel

Lara Roetzel

 Courtesy Pennington County State's Attorney Office

Pennington County's Chief Deputy State's Attorney will take over after State's Attorney Mark Vargo was appointed to South Dakota's Attorney General.

Lara Roetzel was sworn into office as the interim State's Attorney Tuesday morning by Judge Craig Pfeifle.

"I am humbled and excited to be able to serve my community in this role in Mr. Vargo's absence," Roetzel said in the news release. "Pennington County should expect strong advocacy and committed prosecution under my watch."

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Vargo's appointment Tuesday morning.

Roetzel has been in law for 26 years, serving as a prosecuting attorney for the majority of the time. Since 2009, she has been the Chief Criminal Deputy state's Attorney for Pennington County. In that time, she has litigated hundreds of homicide, sexual assault and other high-profile cases, and acted as an administrator for the office.

Roetzel is a 1993 University of Nebraska and 1996 Creighton School of Law graduate. She was the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2017.

People are also reading…

Vargo said in a separate news release that he plans to return to his elected office after his term as Attorney General ends Jan. 6, 2023.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Your Two Cents for June 22

Your Two Cents for June 22

Darla Drew's comments about people from a reservation being incapable of understanding city ordinances is tone deaf and insulting. Shame on you!

Your Two Cents for June 23

Your Two Cents for June 23

RINO more accurately describes someone who was a mainstream Republican 10 years ago, whose views haven’t changed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News