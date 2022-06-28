Chief Deputy State's Attorney to take over for Vargo

Pennington County's Chief Deputy State's Attorney will take over after State's Attorney Mark Vargo was appointed to South Dakota's Attorney General.

Lara Roetzel was sworn into office as the interim State's Attorney Tuesday morning by Judge Craig Pfeifle.

"I am humbled and excited to be able to serve my community in this role in Mr. Vargo's absence," Roetzel said in the news release. "Pennington County should expect strong advocacy and committed prosecution under my watch."

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Vargo's appointment Tuesday morning.

Roetzel has been in law for 26 years, serving as a prosecuting attorney for the majority of the time. Since 2009, she has been the Chief Criminal Deputy state's Attorney for Pennington County. In that time, she has litigated hundreds of homicide, sexual assault and other high-profile cases, and acted as an administrator for the office.

Roetzel is a 1993 University of Nebraska and 1996 Creighton School of Law graduate. She was the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2017.

Vargo said in a separate news release that he plans to return to his elected office after his term as Attorney General ends Jan. 6, 2023.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0