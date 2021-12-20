Child care crisis in S.D. costing workers, employers, economy

TenHaken said that while workforce issues are important, expanding the options for child care is about enhancing the lives of future generations.

“This is our most important asset, this is our kids we’re taking about,” he said. “What’s that worth to a society to make sure we’re investing in ensuring these kids get the absolutely top-shelf care when not under their parents’ supervision? It says a lot about us as a society in how you invest in your kids and your youth, and it kind of tells you where your priorities are as a community and as a state.”

Without some new investment or programs to expand access to child care, the situation is likely to worsen before it gets better, Wimmer said.

The child care crisis has captured the attention of Gov. Kristi Noem.

“For families who are struggling to make ends meet, day care is the only way they can ensure that they can put food on the table,” Noem said in her budget address on Dec. 7.

Noem is proposing to use $100 million in federal money to support existing daycare centers registered with the state and encourage new ones. She said part of the funding can also be used to encourage employers to open daycare centers for their employees and for scholarships to help students train in child care fields.

“This will allow high-quality child care facilities to open and to expand in the state and also help existing registered facilities to stay open and to continue to provide care,” Noem said.

In an email to News Watch, Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill said $60 million of the governor’s proposed funding would initially go toward “stabilization grants” to aid existing daycare providers when they apply for state registration. All of the child-care funding, which still needs legislative approval, would be a one-time expenditure of federal funds, Gill said.

Gill said South Dakota has seen 153 registered daycare programs close since March 2020, the vast majority small family providers, many in-home programs, though 105 new registered programs started during that period for a net loss of 44 programs. Overall, state-registered daycare slots for children in South Dakota did not fall extensively in the past year, dropping from 49,094 in October 2020 to 48,985 in October 2021.

However, since South Dakota does not require daycare providers with 12 or fewer children to register with the state, there is no way to know exactly how many small in-home providers closed during the pandemic. Some experts say that since state registration for small providers is voluntary, many in-home providers choose not to register, and that the number of lost daycare slots is likely far higher than state records indicate.

As of December 2021, the state had 787 registered daycare providers; of those, 364 were family day cares with one to 12 children, 47 were group family day cares with 13-20 children, and 231 were day care centers with 21 or more children. Only about one in six providers offers before or after school programs.

Wimmer said the Boys & Girls Club and other providers always faced challenges in hiring staff, but it is now even more difficult.

Two years ago, the club was paying entry-level child-care workers about $10 an hour, which was competitive in the local market, she said. In the past year, she has raised the starting pay to $14 an hour and even that cannot compete with many Sioux Falls employers, including fast-food outlets or Walmart paying upwards of $15-$20 an hour.

“I made zero progress in the last year in trying to compete with for-profit businesses,” she said.

Every time the club raises its employee pay by a dollar an hour, it raises organizational spending by about $200,000 a year, Wimmer said. Right now, the organization is also paying more for food, energy and other costs that have risen due to recent inflation.

“In the past year, we’ve had $1 million in new expenses by raising wages, and we were already in a deficit, so that money has to come from somewhere,” she said.

Janel Guse, principal of Madison Elementary School in Madison, has a relatively young staff of teachers, many of them women, who face challenges in finding child care in the city of about 7,300 people. Right now, there are 10 registered daycare providers in Lake County, nine in Madison, and only one sizable daycare center, state data show.

“We’re just hitting a shortage overall, and Madison is a young community and getting younger,” Guse said. “It really has a big impact on the families because we don’t have center-based care, so the availability for spots for families is really limited.”

Guse said finding child care can be even more difficult for factory workers, nurses or others who perform shift work outside the typical 9-5 workday. Also, as more people work later into their lives, fewer relatives are able to provide day care for family members who need it, she said.

“If we want our parents to be able to be productive at work, we need high-quality day care that has consistent hours and that is open while they’re working,” she said.

If daycare providers have to charge more for their services in order to stay in business, the community as a whole must find ways to support parents who need help paying higher rates, Guse said.

“The cost of not providing high-quality child care far exceeds that cost,” she said. “At some point, you have to decide, ‘How much value do you place on the importance of the life of a child and a family?’”

Eric Sinclair is the CEO of Montgomery’s, a Madison-based furniture retail chain with roughly 130 employees at several eastern South Dakota locations. He is also president-elect of the Lake Area Improvement Corp.

“It is a huge problem for the Madison area, and for Montgomery’s, because we employ a lot of young females,” Sinclair said. “Those mothers have to make a critical decision whether to enter the workforce or stay home with kids.”

Sinclair is concerned that the lack of day care may slow growth in Lake County, which is seeing steady economic and population expansion.

“We’re trying to get people to come for the jobs that we have, but we’re short on housing, and if we can get families to move here, then we don’t have the bandwidth in day care,” Sinclair said. “The more you focus on it, the more complicated it gets, which is why so many communities our size have the same issue.”