Child care crisis in S.D. costing workers, employers, economy

This is the first of a three-part series on child-care challenges in South Dakota.
The signs of the workforce shortage in South Dakota are as omnipresent as they are ominous.
“Now hiring” signs on nearly every business. Fast-food restaurants with shuttered dining rooms. Delayed building construction. Long wait times for consumer goods and services. And a nursing shortage that in mid-December led Monument Health to announce the closure of its nursing home in Custer.
Several factors are playing into the high need for workers and the desire of the unemployed to refrain from entering the workforce, including a lack of reliable and affordable child care in the state.
On a most basic level, it boils down to this reality: If working parents are unable to place their children with daycare providers, many will stay home to care for their children.
“The lack of reliable, affordable daycare is the number one issue that is affecting our workforce crunch right now,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.
In Sioux Falls, about 2,000 children of working parents do not have child-care spots available to them, and an estimated 4,000 parents are not in the workforce but could be if they had day care available, according to a report by the Sioux Falls Child Care Collaborative.
Seven South Dakota counties have no state-registered daycare providers, and several have only one or two at-home providers. Overall in South Dakota, there are about 73,000 children under age six, but only an estimated 34,500 child-care slots, according to an analysis by South Dakota Kids Count, a non-profit data research group.
The child care shortage is particularly challenging for families in South Dakota, where almost 75% of children under age six have both parents working.
Across the state, the number of daycare providers had been falling steadily for more than a decade, with registered in-home daycare providers falling by half since 2012, according to Kids Count. Closures of child-care providers sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, child-care costs have risen for parents across the state as providers raise rates. While higher costs associated with inflation have been a recent factor, the greatest increase in business costs has come because providers have to raise wages to attract employees to compete with other employers amid a worker shortage.
A survey by the Sioux Falls collaborative showed the average weekly cost of child care for infants and children in the city was about $200 a week per child, or about $10,400 a year. The report by Kids Count showed that across the state, the average annual cost of day care at a licensed facility was roughly $9,800 a year, equivalent to the annual in-state tuition at the University of South Dakota.
As the overall worker shortage has intensified, child-care providers who paid a median entry-level wage of just over $10 an hour in 2019 have had to raise starting wages to up to $14 an hour to compete with other businesses that are desperate to hire employees. With few if any revenue streams beyond fees paid by parents, child-care providers have had to raise rates to remain open.
Rebecca Wimmer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire in Sioux Falls, said the child care crisis is having a devastating effect on children and working parents.
In early December, Wimmer sent a letter to her clients indicating that child care rates were rising in 2022, though the organization was trying to freeze rates for as many families as possible.
“It will be difficult for some families to make ends meet,” she said. “For the families that are living paycheck-to-paycheck, $20 more a week can be the difference between being able to pay the bills or not pay the bills or to put food on the table or not put food on the table.”
The child-care shortage is having widespread ripple effects across the state economy and in communities where daycare slots are in high demand.
“It’s an economic-altering situation for communities, because you’ve got new businesses like Amazon coming to town, and you promise a workforce to these businesses, and if you can’t provide that, how long before those businesses decide not to invest in Sioux Falls or South Dakota?” said Rich Merkouris, pastor of King of Glory Church in Sioux Falls, who sits on two community boards working to expand child-care options.
TenHaken said that while workforce issues are important, expanding the options for child care is about enhancing the lives of future generations.
“This is our most important asset, this is our kids we’re taking about,” he said. “What’s that worth to a society to make sure we’re investing in ensuring these kids get the absolutely top-shelf care when not under their parents’ supervision? It says a lot about us as a society in how you invest in your kids and your youth, and it kind of tells you where your priorities are as a community and as a state.”
Without some new investment or programs to expand access to child care, the situation is likely to worsen before it gets better, Wimmer said.
The child care crisis has captured the attention of Gov. Kristi Noem.
“For families who are struggling to make ends meet, day care is the only way they can ensure that they can put food on the table,” Noem said in her budget address on Dec. 7.
Noem is proposing to use $100 million in federal money to support existing daycare centers registered with the state and encourage new ones. She said part of the funding can also be used to encourage employers to open daycare centers for their employees and for scholarships to help students train in child care fields.
“This will allow high-quality child care facilities to open and to expand in the state and also help existing registered facilities to stay open and to continue to provide care,” Noem said.
In an email to News Watch, Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill said $60 million of the governor’s proposed funding would initially go toward “stabilization grants” to aid existing daycare providers when they apply for state registration. All of the child-care funding, which still needs legislative approval, would be a one-time expenditure of federal funds, Gill said.
Gill said South Dakota has seen 153 registered daycare programs close since March 2020, the vast majority small family providers, many in-home programs, though 105 new registered programs started during that period for a net loss of 44 programs. Overall, state-registered daycare slots for children in South Dakota did not fall extensively in the past year, dropping from 49,094 in October 2020 to 48,985 in October 2021.
However, since South Dakota does not require daycare providers with 12 or fewer children to register with the state, there is no way to know exactly how many small in-home providers closed during the pandemic. Some experts say that since state registration for small providers is voluntary, many in-home providers choose not to register, and that the number of lost daycare slots is likely far higher than state records indicate.
As of December 2021, the state had 787 registered daycare providers; of those, 364 were family day cares with one to 12 children, 47 were group family day cares with 13-20 children, and 231 were day care centers with 21 or more children. Only about one in six providers offers before or after school programs.
Wimmer said the Boys & Girls Club and other providers always faced challenges in hiring staff, but it is now even more difficult.
Two years ago, the club was paying entry-level child-care workers about $10 an hour, which was competitive in the local market, she said. In the past year, she has raised the starting pay to $14 an hour and even that cannot compete with many Sioux Falls employers, including fast-food outlets or Walmart paying upwards of $15-$20 an hour.
“I made zero progress in the last year in trying to compete with for-profit businesses,” she said.
Every time the club raises its employee pay by a dollar an hour, it raises organizational spending by about $200,000 a year, Wimmer said. Right now, the organization is also paying more for food, energy and other costs that have risen due to recent inflation.
“In the past year, we’ve had $1 million in new expenses by raising wages, and we were already in a deficit, so that money has to come from somewhere,” she said.
Janel Guse, principal of Madison Elementary School in Madison, has a relatively young staff of teachers, many of them women, who face challenges in finding child care in the city of about 7,300 people. Right now, there are 10 registered daycare providers in Lake County, nine in Madison, and only one sizable daycare center, state data show.
“We’re just hitting a shortage overall, and Madison is a young community and getting younger,” Guse said. “It really has a big impact on the families because we don’t have center-based care, so the availability for spots for families is really limited.”
Guse said finding child care can be even more difficult for factory workers, nurses or others who perform shift work outside the typical 9-5 workday. Also, as more people work later into their lives, fewer relatives are able to provide day care for family members who need it, she said.
“If we want our parents to be able to be productive at work, we need high-quality day care that has consistent hours and that is open while they’re working,” she said.
If daycare providers have to charge more for their services in order to stay in business, the community as a whole must find ways to support parents who need help paying higher rates, Guse said.
“The cost of not providing high-quality child care far exceeds that cost,” she said. “At some point, you have to decide, ‘How much value do you place on the importance of the life of a child and a family?’”
Eric Sinclair is the CEO of Montgomery’s, a Madison-based furniture retail chain with roughly 130 employees at several eastern South Dakota locations. He is also president-elect of the Lake Area Improvement Corp.
“It is a huge problem for the Madison area, and for Montgomery’s, because we employ a lot of young females,” Sinclair said. “Those mothers have to make a critical decision whether to enter the workforce or stay home with kids.”
Sinclair is concerned that the lack of day care may slow growth in Lake County, which is seeing steady economic and population expansion.
“We’re trying to get people to come for the jobs that we have, but we’re short on housing, and if we can get families to move here, then we don’t have the bandwidth in day care,” Sinclair said. “The more you focus on it, the more complicated it gets, which is why so many communities our size have the same issue.”