Child care provider reflects on nearly three decades of experience

Nearly three decades of experience as a licensed in-home child care provider have helped Julie Wheeler develop an understanding of a field that’s in urgent demand throughout the state and beyond.

Wheeler has been working as a licensed in-home child care provider in Rapid City since the spring of 1994. Part of her decision to begin the work flowed from her appreciation, as a mother, of the importance of child care.

“I had three young children back then, and it was hard for me to afford child care,” she said.

And part of her decision was bolstered by experience she had when she was a child herself. Wheeler explained that her parents cared for foster children when she was growing up, leading her to grow close to them and to miss them intensely when they left for other homes.

“My parents were foster parents, so starting at age 5 I was exposed to other children,” she said. “I was always capable of loving a child who wasn’t blood-related, and I’ve always loved children.”

She recalls getting to know the young children who’d come into her home, often for just a few months. Those experiences, she said, helped create a capacity for her to care for children from various places and backgrounds.

As a child care provider, Wheeler is pursuing her profession at a time when the need for child care is acute. She’s licensed to provide care for up to 12 children, and she serves children from birth to 12 years old.

“It’s those infant spots that are in high demand,” she said. “I get desperate phone calls for that.”

She noted that the limited number of infants licensed care providers are allowed to care for – limits she said she agrees with – can make it especially hard to find open slots.

Wheeler said she notices frequent signs of the increased demand for care. She said from about June through the beginning of this month, she’s been getting about two to three calls per week.

“You do hear desperation in people’s voices sometimes,” she said. "Some of them have had their daycare close down, and some of them have just moved here.”

Though Wheeler has been providing child care for years, she said many basic components remain unchanged – even in this time of great need.

“I feel it’s important for kids under 5 to learn a lot of social skills,” she said. “That’s just as important as learning their ABCs and shapes and colors.”

She said that she discusses sharing when the children are playing, and that she encourages interaction over time spent with technology.

“When they’re playing, if one takes a toy we discuss sharing,” she said. “I try to teach the kids empathy. I want them to try to think how they would feel if one of their friends took a toy.”

Wheeler said she stresses play and interaction, especially with the younger children. It’s something that she’s tried to carry through the nearly three decades of her work. She noted that technology now plays larger roles in children’s lives, as does the tendency for children to do formal schoolwork at earlier ages than they used to.

But she said she doesn’t want the spirit of play to be lost amid those changes.

“I feel they need to be kids,” she said. “This time period is when they need to be having fun.”

As for people who might be considering going into child care as a profession, Wheeler said it’s important for them to absorb the amount of work that’s entailed.

“I don’t think people always realize how much work it actually is,” she said. “It’s long hours – usually a minimum of 11 hours a day, and you have to expect that you’re going to be working a lot and up on your feet.”

She underlined the importance of patience.

“Kids have bad days just like adults, and they don’t know how to express it in a way that adults might,” she said.

And she pointed to the challenge of obtaining the trust of parents and guardians.

“The hardest part about starting a daycare (center) is the trust,” she said. “The parents do need to ask for references. They have to do the legwork to make sure where they’re sending their child is a good environment for them."

