Child hospitalizations rise amid omicron surge in South Dakota

As cases of COVID-19 among children have continued to rise, more children have ended up in the hospital with serious and sometimes long-range symptoms, said Dr. Jody Huber, a pediatrician and head of children’s intensive care at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

“It has been alarming for us,” Huber said. “What we have seen with this current variant is that we have had more children hospitalized with COVID than we ever have before.”

Huber said Sanford has now opened a new intensive care wing of the hospital specifically for children with COVID-19.

Doctors across the country have consistently seen the benefits of vaccines to fight COVID-19 among children, both in preventing infection and reducing the chance of experiencing serious or lingering symptoms.

“What we’re noticing, especially right now with the new omicron wave, is that children who are vaccinated have less severe illness than unvaccinated children,” Huber said.

Thury said vaccination also appears to help children avoid symptoms that linger after initial recovery from COVID-19.

“In terms of long-haulers, there’s pretty clear evidence that being vaccinated prevents that,” he said.

Vaccines are available to people age 5 and up; as of mid-January, South Dakota was slightly behind the national average of vaccination rates of children and adolescents.

Getting vaccinated also appears to reduce the chance that infected children will get multi-inflammatory syndrome, which can be debilitating, Huber said.

MIS-C is a condition in which several body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition has been diagnosed in more than 6,000 U.S. children who had COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the active virus. Several cases have been documented in South Dakota.

“So we’re encouraging all parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19,” Huber said.

Thury said a high rate of vaccination among children and young adults is a critical component of reaching so-called herd immunity, or the condition in which the virus is unable to spread with regularity among the general population and life can begin to return to normal.

“Kids and young adults are a big propagator and spreader of COVID, and getting them vaccinated is part of the solution to both problems,” Thury said.

Greater vaccination rates will also help protect people who are immuno-compromised or who are unable to get vaccinated for some health reason, Huber said.

“It helps prevent severe disease,” she said. “But there is a general benefit about being vaccinated in that we also protect those in our community who aren’t able to protect themselves.”

Recent data suggest that severe COVID-19 symptoms are more likely to afflict children who test positive for COVID-19 and who are obese, prone to seizures, were developmentally disabled or who have diabetes, asthma or other lung diseases, Huber said.

Huber said statistics continue to show that compared with adults who test positive for COVID-19, children who are infected tend to have fewer symptoms overall, fewer severe symptoms and far less likelihood of hospitalization or death.

“Children do seem to get less severe disease,” Huber said. “However, it’s hard to tell which child is going to get severe disease and which child isn’t.”

One of the most common but still little understood conditions associated with children who contract COVID-19 is MIS-C, which the CDC has been tracking in the U.S. since May 2020.

As of Jan. 3, more than 6,400 cases had been diagnosed in the U.S., with 55 deaths. The condition has been recorded in all 50 states and most commonly afflicts children ages 5 to 13; most children recover with treatment. Parents should seek diagnosis and treatment for their children if they display a fever along with at least one other symptom, including stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, dizziness or lightheadedness, skin rash or vomiting.

Children and young adults in South Dakota are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates in early 2022. In the K-12 school system, there were 1,189 active cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 8, with 725 new confirmed or probable cases reported that week, by far the most new cases reported during any week in the current school year. More than 200 K-12 schools had one or two cases, and 135 schools had three or more active cases that week. A few schools in Rapid City went to remote teaching due to high COVID-19 case counts or related staffing shortages in early January.

South Dakota colleges, universities and technical schools also reported the highest number of new cases in the week of Jan. 2-8. Fourteen of 15 institutions being tracked reported three or more active cases, and the 203 new probable or confirmed cases reported that week was almost three times higher than any other week in the ongoing academic year.

With the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping the state, South Dakota is seeing a dramatic rise in overall COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

In just three days, from Jan. 10-12, South Dakota saw 7,836 probable or confirmed cases, the highest three-day total ever and 53% higher than during the previous worst bout of the pandemic in the state on Nov. 10-13, 2020. The positive-test rate in the first week of January 2022 was 37.2%, far above the average positivity rate of 14.3% over the entire pandemic. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the state has had more than 202,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,559 deaths.

Nicole Olson, manager of the clinic at Winner Regional Health in Winner, said local health officials have promoted child vaccinations via social media, through posters around town and on local radio.

Yet vaccine hesitancy in her region of south-central South Dakota remains stubbornly high, and as the omicron variant sweeps over the state, more children are coming to the clinic with positive cases of COVID-19 than to get vaccinated, Olson said.

“Right after New Year’s, we really saw a huge uptick in cases, and we’re seeing kids multiple times a day now, and they are typically unvaccinated,” Olson said, noting that recently she has also seen some vaccinated patients arrive with breakthrough cases of COVID-19. “It can be anything from a runny nose to ear pain and vomiting, you name it. Some have sinus pain, terrible, terrible sore throat and terrible headaches.”

Vaccination rates have been higher among older residents and Native Americans in the Winner area, Olson said.

“In Tripp County, we’re not seeing a lot of interest in COVID vaccines among younger kids,” Olson said. “I believe in it, but it’s not my choice of whether my neighbor is going to vaccinate their children or not.”

Olson said vaccine hesitancy among parents is likely due in part to the newness of the vaccine and also because most children who become infected do not have severe symptoms.

“I think people are looking at this and saying that, ‘What’s the point of getting vaccinated if everyone is fine after getting it,’” she said. “A lot of people seem concerned about what this vaccine is going to do to kids in 10 or 15 years from now more than they are concerned about the virus.”

Dr. Huber, of Sanford Health, said parents are misinformed if they believe that the vaccine is potentially more harmful than the virus.

“The evidence would speak to the opposite of that,” she said. “These vaccines were studied quite extensively in those age groups and the vaccine side effects are minimal compared to the risks of ending up in the hospital or intensive care unit with COVID.”

The state has worked hard to inform parents about the efficacy and availability of vaccines for children, said Daniel Bucheli, spokesperson for the health department.

“We encourage all South Dakotans to continue getting their COVID-19 information from trusted and reputable resources,” Bucheli wrote to News Watch in an email. “We know vaccines are safe, effective and are an important tool in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”