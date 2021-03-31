Childcare centers receive funds to start gardening programs

The Childcare Gardens Program is growing.
Since its launch last year, the program has more than doubled in size. This year, it’s giving seven Black Hills childcare centers the funding and training to plant their own fruit, vegetable and herb gardens.
Children First in Spearfish, Little Promises University in Sturgis, and CJ's Playpen, The Dove Academy Daycare & Preschool, Lil Friends Learning Center, Little Nest Preschool, and Youth & Family Services in Rapid City were selected to participate in Childcare Gardens. The program is sponsored by Live Well Black Hills.
To establish their garden, each childcare center will receive up to $500 in supplies such as garden bed building materials, containers, soil components, plants, seeds, a water hose, educational resources and a food scale.
Children at each center can participate in planting, harvesting and weighing the fresh produce.
Dana Dieter, co-owner of CJ’s Playpen in Rapid City, said her childcare center is planning one garden with a cultural emphasis, and one to encourage healthy snacking. The center currently has 50 students ranging in age from newborn to 12.
“We were super excited about the program. We wanted to offer a new and different way of teaching our students,” Dieter said. “Not every kid learns the same way. We want to offer learning to make sure they progress the way the need to to start school.”
Gardening is a new venture for CJ’s Playpen, Dieter said. The center will plant squash, corn and beans in a Three Sisters garden inspired by Native American stories. A second garden will contain strawberries, cherry tomatoes and other foods kids can easily pick and snack on.
Live Well Black Hills encourages each childcare center to contact Master Gardeners in their area who can mentor them.
Live Well Black Hills is a coalition of community partners that promote healthy eating, active lifestyles and enhanced well-being for Black Hills communities. Live Well and the Childcare Gardens Program are funded through grant money from the South Dakota Department of Health.
“The goal is preventing chronic disease and improving community health, and we know eating more fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said Christina Prehn of Live Well Black Hills. “The goal of the Childcare Gardens Program is to instill healthy eating habits early on and set children up for healthy eating throughout their lives.”
Throughout the growing season, the childcare centers will share harvest data with Live Well Black Hills to show what they grew and how much.
In 2020, the Childcare Garden Program started at The Club for Boys, the Little Owls Daycare and Preschool at the Rapid City YMCA, and at Divine Shepherd Early Childhood Center in Black Hawk.
Together, the three gardens resulted in almost 31 pounds of produce that was planted and harvested by 11 childcare center staff members and 318 children and youths.
“We were pretty proud,” Prehn said. “With COVID-19 and facilities shutting down (last year) and we had some heavy rainstorms early on, they were not without challenges.”
The Club for Boys, Little Owls and Divine Shepherd will grow gardens again this year, Prehn said, and report harvest data to Live Well Black Hills.
“We offered them a small stipend this year just in case they didn’t have the funds to replace plants or buy seeds. We wanted to try to incentivize them to have another successful season. It’s such a great opportunity to get kids out learning,” Prehn said.