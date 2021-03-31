Childcare centers receive funds to start gardening programs

The Childcare Gardens Program is growing.

Since its launch last year, the program has more than doubled in size. This year, it’s giving seven Black Hills childcare centers the funding and training to plant their own fruit, vegetable and herb gardens.

Children First in Spearfish, Little Promises University in Sturgis, and CJ's Playpen, The Dove Academy Daycare & Preschool, Lil Friends Learning Center, Little Nest Preschool, and Youth & Family Services in Rapid City were selected to participate in Childcare Gardens. The program is sponsored by Live Well Black Hills.

To establish their garden, each childcare center will receive up to $500 in supplies such as garden bed building materials, containers, soil components, plants, seeds, a water hose, educational resources and a food scale.

Children at each center can participate in planting, harvesting and weighing the fresh produce.

Dana Dieter, co-owner of CJ’s Playpen in Rapid City, said her childcare center is planning one garden with a cultural emphasis, and one to encourage healthy snacking. The center currently has 50 students ranging in age from newborn to 12.