Children’s Home Society of South Dakota is pleased to announce that with generous support from businesses and individuals across the state and beyond, the 2023 Caring for the Kids Celebration held August 6 and 7 raised more than $512,000!

“Children’s Home Society thanks our donors, board, staff, volunteers and friends for making this possible,” says Chief Philanthropy Officer Jon Mammenga. “We’re honored and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community.”

This year’s event theme was CHS’s 130th Anniversary and included a special story about Charlie, a former residential care program client and his adoption journey.

In addition to major sponsorships, the event included a car raffle, golf classic, wish wall and auction packages. During the celebration, a $50,000 challenge gift from Jim and Nini Hart was announced. The winner of two 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premiums, donated by Schulte Subaru, was Christine from Sioux Falls.