Children's Memorial Walk to be held Monday in Rapid City

City officials will participate in Monday's Native American Day activities to honor children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

The Memorial Walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., starting at the Sioux Park Flower Garden area and proceeding to the field behind the Canyon Lake Methodist Church and West Middle School. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Remembering The Children Memorial will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Steve Allender will join various speakers and guests, presenting a proclamation declaring Monday as The Day of the Grandmothers Unci Tha-anpetu. City Council President Laura Armstrong also plans to participate in the walk and groundbreaking ceremonies.

The memorial is planned near the location of unmarked graves of children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, which operated from 1898-1933.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the proclamation, Mayor Allender indicates the existence of the Indian Boarding School in Rapid City is "a difficult piece of history to address, especially considering the children were the ones who ultimately suffered from its existence."

The proclamation reads in part: