Christine Stephenson announced this week that she will seek to represent the people of Area Five on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education in 2023.

Stephenson was born and raised in Rapid City. She graduated from Georgetown University with a BSLA in French and English. She earned her doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of South Dakota in 2008. That year, she began working as a physical therapist for children. She and her husband, Hans, own Dakota Angler and Outfitter. They have two children, ages 5 and 13. One child attends West Middle School, and the other will be a student at Wilson Elementary next year.

Stephenson served on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education from 2017-2020. She was a member of the district’s Strategic Planning Committee in 2016 and in 2022. In 2016, she was a member of the first cadre of Emerging Leaders with Rapid City Collective Impact. In 2021, she served on the Rapid City Vision Fund Citizen Committee.

Stephenson said she is excited to return to the board to provide the district with experienced, level-headed leadership and that it has the talent and potential to be the best school district in the region.

“The district needs a school board that believes in the power and promise of public education above all else. We can’t let ourselves get distracted by politics and hot-button issues," Stephenson said. "Our first commitment should be our children. The biggest issue is making sure our kids graduate with the skills they need to be successful and responsible adults who can help our community thrive.”

The Rapid City Area Schools election will be held June 6.