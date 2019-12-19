Christmas comes early at Canyon Lake Elementary

This year, the Rydstroms purchased nearly 900 gifts and toys — 430 toys for the students at Canyon Lake, the rest are given to Youth and Family Services, Toys for Tots and the Angel Tree.

"My husband and I need absolutely nothing, and so we just decided the best thing we could do for each other for Christmas was to just pay it forward in the community," Rydstrom said. ""After we did it the first year, how do you stop? They are just adorable, wonderful little kids and when you see them react and enjoy the season, it is priceless."

This year, the Rydstroms gave out the toys on Thursday. With the help of elves from the Rapid City Police and Fire departments, Westjet Air Center employees and Santa Claus presented the gifts to the students at the school.

Canyon Lake Elementary Principal David Swank said in his seven years at the school, the day the Rydstroms come is always his favorite day of the year.

"Our student population has a lot of challenges. We have a lot who come from poverty, students who have had pretty significant traumas in their life, and this is the one day of the year where every single kid gets to be a kid the whole time," Swank said. "You see kids who are pretty shut down sometimes, and they really come to life. You see a lot more smiles.