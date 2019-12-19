Christmas comes early at Canyon Lake Elementary

Canyon Lake Elementary School in west Rapid City has a special place in Linda Rydstrom's heart.
"I went to Canyon Lake back in the '60s, so that elementary school is very important to me," she said.
The school and the children who attend classes at Canyon Lake became even more special to Rydstrom just over a decade ago,when she learned there were many needs.
"One Saturday night, we were at the Methodist church right near the school, and they were passing a bucket taking a collection for the school at the bottom of the hill, meaning Canyon Lake," she said. "I thought that was odd because I had gone to that school, and typically in Rapid City the higher incomes are on the west side of town, so I was really surprised they were taking a collection."
Rydstrom learned Canyon Lake Elementary School's demographic had changed. Eleven years ago, the school's poverty level was at 50%, a number that shocked her. The poverty rate of students who attend the school has steadily increased since then.
Rydstrom said she wanted to give back and provide a better Christmas for all students at the school.
The Rydstrom family, who owns Westjet Air Center, began purchasing toys as gifts for the students and then on one special day each year, just before Christmas break, the gifts are given to the children at Canyon Lake.
This year, the Rydstroms purchased nearly 900 gifts and toys — 430 toys for the students at Canyon Lake, the rest are given to Youth and Family Services, Toys for Tots and the Angel Tree.
"My husband and I need absolutely nothing, and so we just decided the best thing we could do for each other for Christmas was to just pay it forward in the community," Rydstrom said. ""After we did it the first year, how do you stop? They are just adorable, wonderful little kids and when you see them react and enjoy the season, it is priceless."
This year, the Rydstroms gave out the toys on Thursday. With the help of elves from the Rapid City Police and Fire departments, Westjet Air Center employees and Santa Claus presented the gifts to the students at the school.
Canyon Lake Elementary Principal David Swank said in his seven years at the school, the day the Rydstroms come is always his favorite day of the year.
"Our student population has a lot of challenges. We have a lot who come from poverty, students who have had pretty significant traumas in their life, and this is the one day of the year where every single kid gets to be a kid the whole time," Swank said. "You see kids who are pretty shut down sometimes, and they really come to life. You see a lot more smiles.
"I think for many of our children, they have very few adults in their lives that they know there is a level of care from the adults. So, to come here to see the first responders, the Westjet team, the Rydstrom family and Santa — it's a really special thing. It helps our kids know that their family is larger than just their immediate family."
The reaction of the students' faces lighting up with a smile when they see the wrapped gifts and the special guests is priceless to Rydstrom. She encourages others in the community to pay forward the blessing.
"This holiday should just be an amazing experience, and I would like to see the kids have what I had growing up," Rydstrom said.