Christmas light recycling containers are now located citywide so that people can drop off strings of burnt-out bulbs. Officials say the project keeps the lights out of the landfill and saves the metal.
The containers will be available through January at:
• Ace Hardware: 1602 E. St. Patrick St., 320 West Boulevard St., and 1724 W. Main St.
• Family Fare stores: 1516 E. St. Patrick St. and 751 Mountain View Road
• Boyd’s at the Baken Park Shopping Center
• Rapid City Public Library – 610 Quincy St.
• CSAC Building – 300 Sixth St.
• Rapid City Swim Center - 125 Waterloo St.
• Education Center at Rapid City Landfill
For more information, call Beth-Anne Ferley at 355-3496.