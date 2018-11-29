Try 1 month for 99¢

Christmas light recycling containers are now located citywide so that people can drop off strings of burnt-out bulbs. Officials say the project keeps the lights out of the landfill and saves the metal.

The containers will be available through January at:

• Ace Hardware: 1602 E. St. Patrick St., 320 West Boulevard St., and 1724 W. Main St.

• Family Fare stores: 1516 E. St. Patrick St. and 751 Mountain View Road

• Boyd’s at the Baken Park Shopping Center

• Rapid City Public Library – 610 Quincy St.

• CSAC Building – 300 Sixth St.

• Rapid City Swim Center - 125 Waterloo St.

• Education Center at Rapid City Landfill

For more information, call Beth-Anne Ferley at 355-3496.

Contact Jennifer Naylor Gesick at 394-8421 or jennifer.naylorgesick@rapidcityjournal.com.

