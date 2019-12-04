Summer may have faded into winter with crisp mountain air and a cloak of new-fallen snow, but Deadwood will light up in December with the dedication of the town’s new $5 million Outlaw Square, holiday dinner theater, a Christmas market and top-talent concerts, all crowned by a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s the talk of the Black Hills.
Festivities get underway at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 with the grand opening of Outlaw Square at the top of historic Main Street, combined with a community holiday celebration. The event will be marked by holiday food and drink, activities for kids, carolers, a tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus.
The following weekend, Outlaw Square will play host to its first major event – Kris Kringle’s Christmas Market. Set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, the market will feature vendors offering a variety of unique items, as well as food, hot chocolate and mulled wine. Saturday’s celebration includes entertainment throughout the day and a visit from Santa, all sponsored by the Saloon No. 10, Twin City Hardware and Shiloh Horse Rescue.
Famed musician Kenny G will play the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. For tickets, visit deadwoodmountaingrand.com.
“The Scrooge of Deadwood,” an original production, will be presented by Deadwood’s 1876 Theater at the Deadwood Comfort Inn Dec. 14. The dinner theater delight begins at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing, and accompanied by banjo and guitar picker Marvin Barry. Call 580-5799 for reservations, which are required.
Deadwood, famous for more than a century as South Dakota’s premiere party playground, doesn’t hold back on New Year’s Eve, when live bands, nightclub music, drink specials, tons of cash and prize giveaways, and thousands of revelers descend on the Northern Hills community.
“These folks will pull out all the stops to welcome in 2020 and Deadwood’s historic architecture brings a charming, winter wonderland feel to the festivities,” says Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Its location in the heart of the Black Hills, makes it extra convenient and beautiful for visitors wanting to enjoy Deadwood’s cozy shops, casinos, saloons and restaurants as part of that getaway. Then, layer on Deadwood’s reputation for providing live entertainment and fun, and it’s not hard to see why we’ve become a go-to location for ringing in the new year.”
Whether participants seek a favored hot slot machine or table game, want to dance to a DJ or listen to live music, sample a five-star dinner, relax in a pool or hot tub, of get in the groove with a costume party, Deadwood is the place to be on New Year’s Eve, according to Harstad.
Then, at the stroke of midnight, heralding the new year and bidding adieu to 2019, the big lighted ball drops at the Historic Franklin Hotel, generally with thousands celebrating a Deadwood tradition.
Harstad said the extended holiday weekend is the perfect opportunity to reserve a hotel room, get away from your everyday life for a few days, and embrace the holiday spirit.
“New Year’s Eve can be quite a busy and very fun night in Deadwood, so I always suggest people get a room and make a night, or three, of it,” he said. “There are different venues with a variety of entertainment, so it may take some time to take it all in. For those with lodging outside of the trolley route, Deadwood has several cab and shuttle companies that provide safe and affordable transportation.”