Christmas tree permits available from Black Hills National Forest

Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits are available for purchase either online at Recreation.gov, from local Forest Service offices, or from private vendors.

Details about where to cut trees and height restrictions may be found at Recreation.gov. To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit the website and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree Permit.

Each permit is $10 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Users can purchase up to five permits per account. Online permits are ready to print immediately after purchasing and must be visible as you remove your tree(s) from the forest.

“As an added convenience, the Forest Service is selling permits through Recreation.gov as an alternative to in-person transactions,” said Scott Jacobson, Black Hills National Forest public affairs officer.

Additionally, all fourth-graders throughout the United States receive a free Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at Recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted.

For more information on Christmas tree permits and the Every Kid Outdoors Program, contact the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 605-673-9200.

