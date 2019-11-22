Samples collected from a sick deer found south of Long Valley in southern Jackson County shows that it was in the late stages of chronic wasting disease.
“The whitetail buck was approximately 3 ½ years old,” said South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks wildlife program administrator Chad Switzer. “This deer was found in the very late stages of the disease and reported by a landowner. It’s worthy to note here, however, that not all deer or elk with the disease will look sick or exhibit clinical signs.”
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion.
Animals in the later stages of infection with CWD may show progressive loss of weight and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, loss of muscle control and eventual death. Chronic wasting disease is always fatal. The disease cannot be diagnosed by observation of physical symptoms because many big game diseases affect animals in similar ways.
The announcement follows an October confirmation of the disease in the carcass of a 2-1/2-year-old whitetail buck in Bennett County, the first such report of the brain disease in that county.
The Game, Fish & Parks Commission recently created regulations for the transportation and disposal of deer and elk carcasses from other states and from hunting units within South Dakota’s confirmed CWD areas.
Though the new regulations will not go into effect until 2020, hunters and landowners can help by reporting suspicious behavior in deer and submitting samples of harvested deer for testing.
“Hunter assistance is crucial in CWD surveillance. By providing samples from animals harvested within high priority surveillance areas, hunters help GFP determine the distribution of CWD,” Switzer said.
For more information on CWD and how to submit samples from a harvested deer or elk, contact your local GF&P office.