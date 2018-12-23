PIERRE | The importance of early churches in the history of South Dakota will be highlighted in a program at 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
“Early churches in South Dakota were more than a place of worship. They brought people together and became gathering points in times of celebration or crisis,” said Catherine Forsch, president of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.
The program draws on the book “Early Churches in South Dakota” by Robert W. Sebesta. The book features photographs and short histories of some churches from each decade from the 1870s to the 1920s, with additional photographs of the more than 650 churches built before 1930 in South Dakota.