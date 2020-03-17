Churches move online in midst of health crisis

Black Hills area churches are responding to the threat of coronavirus COVID-19 by embracing caution, creativity and social media opportunities.
The virus — and CDC recommendations on Monday to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people —is hitting as churches had special events planned to observe Lent, Palm Sunday and Easter.
Below are some churches’ efforts to help their congregations through this health crisis. For the most up-to-date information about church service cancellations, check your church’s website or Facebook page, or call your church office.
Before the onset of coronavirus, several Rapid City churches, such as Bethel Assembly of God, Rimrock Church and South Canyon Lutheran Church, were already streaming worship services that can be viewed from the safety of one’s own couch. Bethel’s online campus is available at bethelassemblytv.churchonline.org/. Rimrock’s online sermons can be found at rimrockchurch.com/, and South Canyon Lutheran’s can be found on its website home page, sclc-rc.org/.
Nondenominational
Fountain Springs Church held services at its Rapid City locations last weekend — with extra stringent cleaning protocols, according to church receptionist Gwen Salamun. Fountain Springs streams its services on its website fountainspringschurch.com/who-we-are/sermons/ and its Facebook page. While the church saw fewer people attending services in person, its online viewership increased, she said.
Church staff have cancelled services for March 22, and have been in contact with city, county, state and health officials and following CDC guidelines to determine the best “responsible and caring decision,” said Jason Salamun, chief of staff and operations.
“We will still hold online services. We’re putting a lot of energy into our online community. … No matter what, we are ramping up our online efforts,” he said. “We’re taking things week to week. It sounds like things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Jason Salamun said the coronavirus crisis presents an opportunity for the church to be a force for good.
“We’re still looking at how do we best serve our community as a whole? How do we encourage our folks to serve their neighbors?” he said. “We have senior citizens and people who are vulnerable around us. … It’s certainly challenging for us and every other church.”
Open Bible Church in Rapid City closed its Creekside School and Dream Kids Daycare through March 20, cancelled all public gatherings this week, and discontinued the remainder of the season for its Upward Sports program. The church has cancelled Sunday service for March 22. The church is encouraging members to access a live online service instead at its website, openbiblerc.org/
“These measures at this point are for one week and is our attempt to step back and evaluate the risks going forward,” according to a message posted on the church website. “Your safety and the community impact of COVID are our primary concerns.”
Catholic
The Diocese of Rapid City had begun urging caution early in the month. It posted a message on its website from Rev. Michel Mulloy on March 6. The distribution of the Blood of Christ form of Holy Communion is suspended until further notice. Parishioners are asked not to shake hands or touch each other and to refrain from holding hands during prayer. Mulloy urged safety measures such as washing hands before and after Mass, using hand sanitizer and above all, staying home when ill.
On March 13, both South Dakota dioceses issued a joint statement, offering a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Masses due to COVID-19 until further notice.
“While the Church has not been asked by government officials at this time to suspend the celebration of Masses, these additional measures honor the spirit of what those competent in public health are advocating,” the statement read. “All Catholics have an obligation to God to participate in Sunday Mass in ordinary circumstances. This obligation can be suspended for just causes. … Due to the arrival of the COVID-19/Coronavirus to South Dakota, we have determined it prudent and a just cause to dispense all Catholics within the state’s borders from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice. If Catholics feel that congregating for Sunday Mass would bring an undue risk to themselves or others, they have the freedom to not attend Mass.”
Masses will still be celebrated in parishes for those who are healthy, but pastors have the discretion to suspend Mass if necessary, according to the statement. Those who don’t attend Mass in person are encouraged to join Sunday Mass services by radio, television or online.
"All Catholic people need to understand that missing Mass because of illness is not sinful. Rather, it is a heightened form of charity toward others to stay home from Mass when you are ill,” Mulloy said.
Additionally, Catholic Social Services has cancelled its Palm Sunday brunch, which was scheduled for April 5.
Methodist
Likewise, Bishop Bruce Ough of the Dakotas-Minnesota Area of The United Methodist Church urged all congregations in North and South Dakota to suspend in-person worship through the end of March. He also urged that all non-essential small-group meetings and gatherings in churches be cancelled.
Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City has moved exclusively to online services and will continue that for the foreseeable future, said Katie Frooman, the church’s chairman of staff-parish relations. The services are streamed on the church’s website openheartumc.org/ and posted on its Facebook page.
“We have an older congregation and a lot of immune-compromised people, so we pretty quickly switched to online only services,” Frooman said. “We try to stream our services frequently anyway. … The United Methodist Church does count digital attendance as part of our attendance.”
Open Heart’s LGBT-friendly congregation includes elderly residents, a group of Black Hills Works clients, and kids who take part in the church’s Wednesday after-school program, Frooman said. The after-school program has been suspended while schools are closed, she said, but the church is exploring ways to provide more online services. It's also going to offer an online book study during Lent.
Moving to online services only is the church’s way of putting action behind its prayers for its congregation to stay healthy, she said.
“Part of loving each other is sometimes doing hard, unfun things that are in our best interest,” Frooman said.
Presbyterian
Westminster Presbyterian, as of March 13, was not discontinuing worship but was not holding children’s and youth groups, was discouraging personal contact such as handshakes, and was discontinuing passing collection plates to avoid spreading germs. In a letter to the congregation, Pastor Bob Jacobs outlined the church’s plans for coping with the virus and included links to CDC information about COVID-19.
“If you decide to stay home from worship or other events due to illness, please let us know so we can be praying for you and extending care in other ways. We don’t want anyone to feel lonely, isolated, or outcast,” Jacobs said. He urged those who forego attending church in person to listen to the sermons at rcwestminster.com/messages.
First Presbyterian Church is using technology, “snail mail” and possibly even some drive-thru events for its congregation, which includes many elderly adults and some who don’t have computers at home. The church cancelled services until March 22 and possibly longer, meanwhile using mail and email to send the congregation the weekly church bulletin and worship materials.
“There’s some people I think are especially vulnerable who don’t have family, so we’re going to make a special effort to reach out to those people in our congregation to make sure they’re cared for,” said Paula Zavitz, pastoral assistant.
The health crisis is pushing First Presbyterians to branch out more into technology. It will try its first Facebook live worship service this weekend, which will be posted at facebook.com/firstpresrc/.
“Our denomination did point out there are churches that have been streaming their services for a long time, and we could always direct people to go to those websites, but we decided to try and do it ourselves,” she said. “I’m excited about trying new things and what that might mean for the future.”
As Easter approaches, Zavitz said the church is considering opportunities such as drive-through communion and drive-through times when people can pick up palm branches on Palm Sunday.
Though churches and the nation are facing a dire health threat, Zavitz is optimistic that the challenges ahead will inspire the church to find innovative ways to serve the community.
“It’s like camp. You go to camp and the music is all difference and it opens up your mind and your heart to new ideas about God and what it all means,” she said. “I’m thinking that could happen when we have to do different things (because of the coronavirus).”