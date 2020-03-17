Churches move online in midst of health crisis

The Diocese of Rapid City had begun urging caution early in the month. It posted a message on its website from Rev. Michel Mulloy on March 6. The distribution of the Blood of Christ form of Holy Communion is suspended until further notice. Parishioners are asked not to shake hands or touch each other and to refrain from holding hands during prayer. Mulloy urged safety measures such as washing hands before and after Mass, using hand sanitizer and above all, staying home when ill.

“While the Church has not been asked by government officials at this time to suspend the celebration of Masses, these additional measures honor the spirit of what those competent in public health are advocating,” the statement read. “All Catholics have an obligation to God to participate in Sunday Mass in ordinary circumstances. This obligation can be suspended for just causes. … Due to the arrival of the COVID-19/Coronavirus to South Dakota, we have determined it prudent and a just cause to dispense all Catholics within the state’s borders from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice. If Catholics feel that congregating for Sunday Mass would bring an undue risk to themselves or others, they have the freedom to not attend Mass.”