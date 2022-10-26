Circuit Court, Position D, Fourth Circuit

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information for this article was obtained via campaign websites or official social media pages for the candidates.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit covers Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties. Four circuit judges preside over the counties. One of the seats, Position D, has five candidates.

The mandatory retirement age for a circuit court judge is 70. The position is for an eight-year term.

Chad R. Callahan

Chad R. Callahan is a magistrate judge and Meade County resident.

He graduated law school in 1998, and spend his first eight years as an attorney in general private practice. In those eight years, he was introduced to a wide variety of law, he said, and gained valuable experience in civil and criminal law. He did not, however, appear in a courtroom as frequently as he would have liked.

That changed in 2006, when he took on the challenge of the Public Defender’s Office in Rapid City for six years, where he saw the inside of a courtroom nearly every day.

“I represented over a thousand different people over those years, on everything from minor misdemeanors to the most serious felonies, including jury trials,” Callahan said. “I truly valued that time, as the right to be represented by an attorney in a criminal proceeding is a Constitutional right, and critically important to the delivery of a fair system of justice.”

He was then hired by Marty Jackley as the Supervisory Attorney with the Attorney General’s office in Rapid City, where he worked for four years prosecuting felony cases. He was once again in a courtroom on a near-daily basis, including jury trials.

Five years ago, he was hired by Judge Michael Day to be a Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge. He has seen thousands of criminal cases, including jury trials. He has also made hundreds of decisions in court trials on criminal charges, protection order hearings, suppression motions, evictions and civil claims.

“This high volume work has uniquely prepared me to handle the rigors of the circuit court position,” he said. “I have had many of the lawyers who regularly appear in Fourth Circuit Court cases, both civil and criminal, express their support for my candidacy. I’m also proud to note that the remaining three sitting Fourth Circuit Court Judges, Day, Michelle Comer and Eric Strawn, have all endorsed me for this position."

Callahan said he is seeking this position because the voters in the circuit deserve a candidate who is best qualified to perform the work of a circuit court judge from the first day on the job.

“My work history has uniquely prepared me to see all sides of our system of justice over the last 24 years,” he said.

Callahan has resided in Meade County for the past 15 years with his wife of 20 years Julie and their three children.

John H. Fitzgerald

Lawrence County State’s Attorney John H. Fitzgerald has been practicing law in South Dakota since the age of 23, and serving as Lawrence County’s state’s attorney since 1995. Prior, he was the Butte County State’s Attorney from 1981-1995.

In 2012, he was selected as the Prosecutor of the Year by the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, and was elected president and vice president by fellow attorneys between 2016 and 2021. He currently serves as chairman of the South Dakota Attorney’s Association Board of Directors.

Fitzgerald said he has tried “several hundred” jury trials, including rape, robbery, kidnapping, murder and “every other crime imaginable.”

Fitzgerald cited criminal versus civil case filings from 2021 in the Fourth Circuit’s three busiest counties as evidence of the importance of experience. In Lawrence, he said there were 1,448 criminal cases, compared to 257 civil. Meade County filed 1,189 criminal cases, versus 357 civil, and Butte County filed 315 criminal cases versus 149 civil.

“With this level of criminal case volume and my experience in this area, I am well-qualified,” he said.

As an active prosecuting attorney, Fitzgerald said he has a “front row seat in dealing with the issues that confront the Fourth Judicial Circuit every day.”

“I understand how illicit drugs impact the user, families and the community," he said. "I also understand how crimes against children can alter their lives forever.”

Fitzgerald said his understanding of the “devastating effects” of crime is what motivated him to run, saying he stands “able to assume a different role armed with practical experience.”

He is also concerned, he said, with the practice of law in the state, and the ability for ordinary citizens to access the court system. He described licensing for lawyers as “outdated,” and negatively impacting the ability of the average citizen—especially in rural areas—to access the court system.

“I believe strongly that we have three independent co-equal branches of government that act as checks and balances on each other, and the role of a judge is to interpret the law and not make it.”

Tina M. Hogue

Tina M. Hogue, local attorney and Meade County resident, grew up in St. Lawrence and Rapid City, and credits her local upbringing for her achievements and ethics.

“I have deep South Dakota roots and values and a strong Midwestern work ethic,” she said in a provided press release.

Hogue said she will bring decades of broad legal experience to the Fourth Judicial Circuit, having been in private practice for over 25 years. She has counseled a wide variety of clients, handling both trial and appellate work.

Hogue attended Mankato State College and Sioux Falls College (now University of Sioux Falls), where she received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She earned her Juris Doctor degree at the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion.

Her legal career began as a legal intern for a law firm in Sioux Falls. After graduating law school, she and her husband moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she worked with the Honorable James P. Monen and attorney Thomas Whitmore. There she gained experience in business law, family law, probate and estate planning.

In 1996, she returned to Rapid City and began her West River law practice. Hogue was named a partner in 2001 and has grown her practice ever since, now known as Monument Law.

Hogue has been a member of the American Bar Association, South Dakota Bar Association and Nebraska Bar Association. She served on the Board of Governors and is a past president of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association. Hogue also served on the Board of Directors of Behavioral Management Systems after serving as secretary/treasurer, vice president and president.

“Serving as a Circuit Court Judge will allow me to apply my legal knowledge to matter that affect our state,” she said. “I look forward to earning the trust and votes of the people of Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties.”

Hogue and her husband of 31 years have three children.

David V. Natvig

David V. Natvig, a veteran and attorney with 22 years’ experience. He is a lifelong South Dakotan, who said he handled “every type of case that would come before a circuit judge in South Dakota."

He is the former director of the Division of Criminal Investigation and was a Republican candidate for South Dakota Attorney General earlier this summer.

Natvig has tried what he described as "many significant” civil cases, including representing a school district, ranchers, small business owners and individuals. He has also personally handled appeals to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Natvig was commissioned as a lieutenant through the Army ROTC. He served as a paratrooper at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina and deployed to operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

“[I] took an oath to support and defend our constitution--something I live by each and every day,” he said.

Natvig said he understands what it takes to be a judge and will not legislate from the bench.

“People who come into contact with our court system deserve to have their issues decided by a fair and impartial judge. At the end of the day they need to feel that their issues were listened to and dealt with in a prompt and fair manner. I will abide by the rule of law, I will honor the citizens of the 4th Circuit and South Dakota and live by my oath every day.”

Natvig said his decision to run was inspired by a phone call from “a person whom [he] respects very much,” and has been involved in law for decades, telling him that he and others in the circuit court “wanted me to be the next judge.”

“I was humbled by the literally thousands of people I have spoken with who thought I would make a good judge based on my legal experience and my temperament,” Natvig said. “There are really two things that great judges have in common: they leave their personal issues or bias in the parking lot—those biases have no place in the courtroom — and a great judge treats everyone who comes into the courtroom with respect. These are two things I will do if I am so fortunate as to be elected as your judge.”

Natvig has been married to his wife LaRae for 23 years and has four daughters.

Jennifer Tomac

Jennifer Tomac did not respond to requests for an interview with the Journal. Information was taken from her campaign website.

Born in Sioux Falls, Tomac moved with her family to Rapid City when she was four. After graduating from Stevens High School, she attended Black Hills State University and the University of Colorado. She attended law school in Virginia, where she began her legal career.

In Virginia, she worked in a Public Defender’s office, a prosecutor’s office and reviewing appeals as a clerk for the Virginia Supreme Court. Tomac later spent five years working as a staff attorney for Virginia’s version of a probate court, called the Commissioner of Accounts.

Tomac and her husband Jerad moved back to South Dakota about seven years ago, and opened a law firm, in August 2015. They live in Black Hawk with their four children.

“It’s been 16 years since the residents of South Dakota’s 4th Judicial Circuit have had the opportunity to elect a circuit court judge,” Tomac stated on her campaign website. She also emphasized the nonpartisan nature of judicial elections, meaning candidates do not, and cannot, represent a political party, nor express any political beliefs or stances on issues.