Cities work to keep up with the cost of growth

East Rapid City and Box Elder are experiencing unprecedented growth that is expected to continue over the next several years, according to city and county officials.

However, infrastructure is required before homes, apartments and other buildings can be built and funding is proving to be a challenge.

Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech said the city is experiencing rapid growth compared to its usual 1-3% growth year to year.

“How do you go from that model that you’ve worked under for decades to try to address this sudden large impact to your system or systems,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to accommodate development as it comes in, but certainly we’re limited to what services we can provide.”

Long-range planner Kip Harrington said the city is expecting 5,000 to 6,000 people from the B21 Raider mission expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He said that number will be incorporated into the next growth projection, which will start in the next year or two. He said the last projection was in 2018 before the base expansion was announced.

He also said no one could have predicted the pandemic and its impact on the arrivals to the state.

“We see a lot of proposals everyday on people looking to move businesses and are looking to develop housing,” Harrington said. “Some of these come through, some of them don’t.”

Tech said the city isn’t concerned about running out of water, but the distribution systems are being taxed along with the sewer collection system. Both need to grow but busy contractors and material shortages make it difficult. For roads, there’s no annual funding source for expansion.

“All of the funding that we receive for streets, be it through general fund or for our Capital Improvement Program, which are sales tax dollars, those are all for reconstruction of our existing roadways,” Tech said.

He said that money may be used for lane widening on some arterial roads, but not for building new roads.

Tech said Tax Increment Finance Districts are used the most for expanding roadway networks and utilities. He said existing citizens are the ones paying to help keep the city’s roads good.

“Expansion, there’s no easy way to do that,” he said. “The question is should our existing citizens subsidize that growth? Should we raise fees and rates on our existing customers to help expand roads and utilities? That hasn’t been tested yet. We don’t know, but I would believe that that probably wouldn’t be a very sustainable funding model.”

Tech said he believes the city should move to a model similar to that of Sioux Falls' for major road development. He said it would allow all the infrastructure to be in place first before development rather than relying on developers to build their own roads.

He said funding isn’t one pot of money but several that have to be balanced. He said the funds have to be balanced between keeping the good roads good and any expansion, but there’s a give and a take.

“Growth has to pay for itself to some degree and it’s a policy decision if it should be subsidized in any way shape or form,” Tech said. “Certainly our costs for operation and maintenance are going up, price of fuel’s up, cost of goods are up, cost of labor is up, it costs more to do that type of work. We’re very cognizant of that and we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have.”

Box Elder marketing and events director Brent Hendrickson said the city’s number one focus during the growth period is working on connectivity via roads and sidewalks, part of which comes from the Liberty Plaza development. The plaza will include 850 housing units, including single family housing and apartments. It will also include the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center.

The $12.6 million center, which will serve Ellsworth Air Force Base and the community, is funded by a Department of Defense grant and money from the state. About $2 million of the plaza development is being paid for through a Tax Increment Finance District through the county.

“Basically everything is under construction,” he said. “The economy, the community, quality of life, housing and infrastructure. … Infrastructure is key right now to get everything else done.”

Hendrickson said the city’s water treatment plant is only running at 40% capacity and has the ability to double in size. He said the city is in the process of bringing on a new well that will produce 350-400 gallons of water per minute, and is in the process of refurbishing an old well that has the same capacity.

He said both wells would satisfy current and expected growth in the long term. One of the wells will be considered by the state for revolving fund dollars, along with the reconstruction of Highway 14/16.

Hendrickson said the personnel for the B21 mission will slowly trickle in over the next five years. He said they’re seeing an 8-10% growth rate every year now.

“The city’s never seen this kind of growth,” he said. “Over the next three to five years, we hope to be able to accommodate all this growth.”

Both Rapid City and Box Elder have three-mile platting jurisdictions, which means developments within three miles of city limits will eventually be in the city due to growth.

Pennington County Planning Director Brittney Molitor said a lot of the growth in the county is within Rapid City’s three-mile platting jurisdiction, like the Murphy Ranch Subdivision and the Apple Valley subdivision near Rapid Valley, which the county commission will consider a TIF District for Dec. 7 after continuing it from the Nov. 16 meeting.

Molitor said the county is also seeing more building permits than expected. She said 150 single family resident permits have been issued compared to 62 last year as of Oct. 26. The number of subdivision plats was at 74 compared to 47 last year.

The total number of building permits near the end of October last year was 358 compared to 500 this year.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of growth,” Molitor said. “We’re seeing quite a bit of people coming in, subdividing property, splitting property so they can either have a family member or sell it.”

She said there’s been some concern in the Black Hills about the density, water supply and septic. She said because of the explosion in growth, they’re considering amending the “View to 2040,” or the county’s comprehensive plan.

Within unincorporated areas in the county, Molitor said there’s growth around Hill City along Old Hill City Road and Deerfield Road.

Molitor said the Rapid Valley Sanitary District just expanded its boundaries east to accommodate for growth.

Rusty Schmidt, manager of the district, said the district added about 130 new accounts over the past year based on connection fees. The district currently bills 4,172 users.

He said the district is in great condition for growth, particularly with the increase of multi-family residences the district is seeing. He said a lot of single family residential housing will be hooked up to the district as well.

Schmidt said the district is gearing up to a 5 million gallon per day treatment facility.

“We’ve got to stay ahead of the game,” he said. “Reactive stuff doesn’t work.”

The district’s daily maximum usage is just over 2 million gallons. He said they’re always preparing for the future and are looking to other avenues for expansion as well.

