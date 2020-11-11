 Skip to main content
Citing COVID-19, Cheech and Chong postpone show in Deadwood
Citing COVID-19, Cheech and Chong postpone show in Deadwood

  Updated
Cheech and Chong

Cheech and Chong have postponed their Nov. 20 show at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort.

 Courtesy photo

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus, management for Cheech and Chong have elected to postpone their performance scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

No new date has been set, but a spokesman for the comedy duo noted they are looking forward to filling the date in 2021 as soon as possible.

If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. If refunds are desired, they may be received through the respective ticket outlets they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for details.

