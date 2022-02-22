Citing strain on workers, city to reduce landfill hours for public

A shortage of Solid Waste employees will lead to a permanent reduction in operation hours at the Rapid City Landfill, officials said Tuesday.

Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse said the change is for the 38 employees who work at the city landfill.

“We are in critical shortage of people just like every other business or industry in the area and we have a shortage of staff out there,” Hasse said at a news conference. “They’re working as best they can, very long hours, and we want to be able to give them time to rest and then come back to work focused so that we don’t run into any safety issues or anything like that.”

The new landfill hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for residential and commercial use and 7 a.m. to noon for residential use only at the Citizen Campus on Saturdays. The current hours are 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday for residential and commercial use.

Hasse said the department discussed possible changes for the past couple weeks as they’ve reached critical shortage in employees. At full staff, the landfill has 51 employees. It has 13 vacant positions.

She said they looked at all of the services Solid Waste provides and the last thing they wanted to do is reduce services.

“If we don’t have people, we can’t process the trash that comes in,” she said.

Hasse said landfill employees take breaks from the recycling center process to accomplish all of the work. She said limiting the hours will really help employees, but it does impact the commercial haulers.

Sander Sanitation President Fred Folsom said the change shifts the burden of solid waste to commercial businesses.

Folsom said his business serves homes and commercial businesses in the Black Hills. The school district and university campus receives solid waste service on Saturdays. He is concerned that high-volume generators will have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to get their waste picked up.

“There’s no stakeholder involvement in this decision,” Folsom said. “It’s arbitrary and being mandated with no notice, no thought of ramifications. This is a problem on so many levels.”

Folsom said he was notified of the change on Friday.

He said he typically delivers 30-40 tons of garbage to the landfill on Saturdays. He said the reduced hours will increase his cost of operation and could mean more drivers and more trucks will be needed to haul the same amount of trash.

Hasse said commercial haulers should contact the department with questions or concerns.

“We do know that it does impact their business as well and it’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in,” she said. “I think once we give it a couple of weeks and hopefully it will kind of even out at the end of a couple weeks, and again give our employees that rest.”

There are five solid waste division positions open on the city’s job postings, four that are full-time. The other is is seasonal/temporary employee with a pay range of $13.67 to $15.07 per hour as a laborer. Materials recovery facility operator and the landfill operator positions are listed at $17.98 per hour while the materials recovery facility maintenance chief is listed at $26.25 to $28.10 per hour plus benefits.

Hasse said the department is open to increasing starting wages for the positions that are open, but city government is not able to move as fast as a private sector business in that regard.

