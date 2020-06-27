Citizen panel to have say in next Rapid City police, fire chiefs

Allender said he only wants to look for external candidates if he learns there’s dysfunction or a negative culture at the departments. He said he and HR will be polling and interviewing staff to take a “temperature check” on those issues.

The police department has hired internally for decades, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said the last police chief to be hired from an outside agency was Rae Neal, who served between 1973 and 1979. Medina said he spoke with retired officers but none could recall the circumstances of the external search.

The fire department hired an external chief more recently, when Mark Rholfing served from 2008 to 2010, according to spokesman Jim Bussell. He said Rholfing was hired from Omaha during a nationwide search.

"At that time, we did not have anyone who was prepared for the position. His selection was not a result of a needed culture change," Bussell said.

Once HR receives applications, Allender said the candidates will complete written assignments and an interview before HR officials and the citizen panel. He said the interviews will be conducted over a period of two days between July 27 and Aug. 10.