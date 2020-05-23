Citizens for Liberty releases annual legislator scorecard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota Citizens for Liberty has released its annual scorecard that evaluates the performance of all 105 state legislators.

"One point of interest on this year's scorecard is the denoting of the seven legislators who were appointed to their positions," said Mike Mueller, president of SDCFL. "Seven members of the Legislature — about seven percent — were selected for their legislative position by Gov. Noem instead of the voters in their districts."

Two of the members appointed by Noem received a score in the lows 60s. The rest were in the low 40s and 30s.

Tonchi Weaver, lobbyist for the group and project director for the scorecard, says the scorecards help citizens who don't follow government closely to better understand how they are being represented in Pierre.

“The bills we select deal with important issues of taxation, property rights, government growth, immigration, protecting life, parental rights, and individual freedom,” she said. "U.S. and South Dakota founding documents and the planks of the Republican platforms are the references we cite to determine the correct vote."

Mueller observed that by comparison, the House is the more conservative chamber.