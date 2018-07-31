Five months after Rapid City voters rejected the city’s planned water rate increases in a special election, the city will consider an ordinance today to implement the same rate hikes at a Public Works Committee meeting.
On Feb. 20, 59 percent of voters rejected the water rate hikes that would have raised an average single-family residence’s water bill by 10 percent annually through 2022. More specifically, the owners of a single-family residence using 5,600 gallons of clean water per month — an average use according to the consultant hired to study city water usage and rates — could expect their bill to rise from $30.72 in 2017 to $46.66 in 2022.
But the Feb. 20 decision had a caveat: it didn’t expressively prohibit the city from raising rates but rather simply disallowed the city from putting the rates into a resolution as opposed to an ordinance. City ordinances require four public hearings and two votes — two hearings before a city committee and two hearings and votes before the city council — while resolutions require one hearing before both bodies and one vote by the council.
In a July 26 letter to the City Council, Mayor Steve Allender said many residents seemed unaware of that caveat and voted with the belief that they were deciding on the rate increases instead of the process of implementing the increases. The turnout, at 7 percent of registered Rapid City voters, was perhaps the lowest voter turnout in an election in Rapid City’s history. A total of 1,864 votes were cast against the measure.
“The vote did not change what needs to be done, and it is time for us to revisit increasing water rates,” Allender wrote. Noting that he expected the issue to be controversial, Allender then listed some considerations for council members to take into account, including the fact that the city has not raised the rates since 2013 and that past administrations and city councils failed to raise rates to keep up with the increasing demands and costs of maintaining and improving the city’s water infrastructure.
“I believe the only thing we can do now is make a commitment to the citizens that we will not put them in this position again,” Allender wrote near the letter’s conclusion.
City staff also likely hopes not to be put in the position of having to plan, schedule and pay for another special election on the matter, which cost about $60,000 in February.
Tonchi Weaver, the leader of Citizens for Liberty who spearheaded the referendum efforts to put the matter to a special election, wouldn’t rule out the possibility of referring the rate hikes if approved, again. But she said she hoped the initiative would be taken on by someone else.
“I don’t think I’m the only one who knows how to bring a referendum,” Weaver said Monday. She said other state issues have been pulling her in “a lot of directions” lately, leaving little room for the time-consuming task of collecting the more than 2,000 signatures needed to refer the issue.
“I don’t see why it has to be my responsibility. You have to pass the baton at some point,” Weaver said, before offering to help anyone who wanted to take on the task should it get to that. “I think if somebody does, it will be successful.”
The matter will be considered in the council chambers within City Hall at 300 Sixth St. at 12:30 p.m.