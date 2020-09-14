City, airport to hold public meeting over environmental assessment for wastewater project

The public will be able to hear and comment on Rapid City Regional Airport’s next steps in designing and constructing a new wastewater treatment system on Tuesday.
The Airport Board and the city, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the state Department of Transportation, will host an Environmental Assessment Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center in Rushmore Hall H.
Airport and KLJ Engineering representatives will have a presentation at 6 p.m. and then answer questions. Environmental planner Curt Cady with KLJ said there will also be time for one-on-one questions before the presentation that will explore two alternatives for the airport’s waste water system.
The current system is a total retention wastewater lagoon designed in the 1960s.
“It has surpassed its useful life and it’s time to be replaced,” Cady said.
The first alternative is an aerated lagoon system on the airport’s property.
According to the Environmental Assessment that was released in July, the aerated lagoon would have a cover system and ammonia treatment. There would also be natural drainage that would flow toward Rapid Creek. The new lagoon would be an excavated cell surrounded by earth dikes and lined with high density polypropylene.
The second option would be to connect the airport collection system with the Rapid City Water Reclamation Facility. Cady said this is the airport’s preferred option with a preliminary cost of about $1.9 million. The funding would come from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Both alternatives would include removing or decommissioning the existing lagoon.
The public hearing comes about a year since news broke about the airport dumping about 74,100 gallons of sewage on the northern end of its property without permission from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
At the time, Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame confirmed the airport used vacuum trucks to siphon wastewater from its septic lagoon and spread it elsewhere without a permit. He said there was miscommunication between the airport and the department about a permit requirement.
Dame later said that the lagoon should have been able to handle the existing load if it weren’t for the 26.25 inches of precipitation in 2019.
Cady said a study in 2015 indicated that the lagoon would not be able to hold a peak flow rate of 24,000 gallons a day, although that was projected for 2038.
Due to COVID-19 and fewer people traveling through the airport along with a dryer season, Cady said the airport hasn’t needed to pump the lagoon. He said the airport has made temporary changes in order to keep it “limping along.”
