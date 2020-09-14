City, airport to hold public meeting over environmental assessment for wastewater project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public will be able to hear and comment on Rapid City Regional Airport’s next steps in designing and constructing a new wastewater treatment system on Tuesday.

The Airport Board and the city, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the state Department of Transportation, will host an Environmental Assessment Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center in Rushmore Hall H.

Airport and KLJ Engineering representatives will have a presentation at 6 p.m. and then answer questions. Environmental planner Curt Cady with KLJ said there will also be time for one-on-one questions before the presentation that will explore two alternatives for the airport’s waste water system.

The current system is a total retention wastewater lagoon designed in the 1960s.

“It has surpassed its useful life and it’s time to be replaced,” Cady said.

The first alternative is an aerated lagoon system on the airport’s property.