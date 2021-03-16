 Skip to main content
City announces garbage truck naming contest
City announces garbage truck naming contest

Garbage truck collection

A garbage truck picks up trash in Rapid City. The city announced Tuesday that the public can submit ideas for the “Name the Garbage Truck” contest through April 4. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Rapid City residents can submit names for nine garbage trucks now through April 4, the city announced Tuesday.

The public will be able to vote on the top 25 names nominated in mid-April. The winners will be announced during National Public Works Week May 16-22 and invited to the city landfill in June to place magnet signs on the trucks.

“It all started as a joke around the water cooler type deal,” said Jancie Knight, the city's Solid Waste outreach coordinator. “It’s a fun thing for community involvement, and we’re starting to see that just getting some positivity in the media and into our lives is important right now.”

Knight said the city acquired the nine trucks in 2016.

Contest winners will receive prizes from Rapid City Parks and Recreation and the Civic Center. Names can be sent to RCRecycles@rcgov.org or at the Rapid City Solid Waste Division Facebook page in a direct message.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

