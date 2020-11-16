City announces half-price parking on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas

Downtown meters will be half-price on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas, city officials announced Monday.

Parking will be 25 cents per hour with a $1 minimum purchase for credit or debit cards Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square, said in the release that half-price parking is “a great incentive for the public to come downtown” to eat, shop or spend time together, like at the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market, and the 23rd Annual Festival of Lights Parade.

The celebration and Winter Market will be Nov. 28 followed by the Festival of Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

