 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City announces half-price parking on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas

City announces half-price parking on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}
Parking Meters

Parking meters along Main Street in Rapid City.

 Journal file

Downtown meters will be half-price on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas, city officials announced Monday.

Parking will be 25 cents per hour with a $1 minimum purchase for credit or debit cards Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square, said in the release that half-price parking is “a great incentive for the public to come downtown” to eat, shop or spend time together, like at the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market, and the 23rd Annual Festival of Lights Parade.

The celebration and Winter Market will be Nov. 28 followed by the Festival of Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News