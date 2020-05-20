City announces pool closures, suspended programs and what's available to public
The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is extending closures of city recreation facilities and cancelling activities this summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city.

The closures and suspensions include:

  • All city recreation division programs are suspended until Sept. 1 and classes, camps, regular program and special events are cancelled through June;
  • The Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena facilities are closed until Sept. 1;
  • Sioux Park, Parkview and Horace Mann pools are closed for the summer;
  • West and South community gyms remain closed until further notice;
  • Park restroom facilities remain closed until further notice, and portable toilet facilities will remain at current locations;
  • Park playground equipment remain closed to the public until further notice.

Other announcements include:

  • The public is encouraged to use the city's three-dozen parks and trail systems;
  • Staff has resumed taking reservations for park shelter facilities for any time after July 1;
  • Leased park facilities such as baseball and soccer fields will be allowed for use by lessees based on approved COVID-19 action plans;
  • The bike path remains open;
  • Parks crews will be planting and maintaining flower beds in limited areas with the primary focus being Halley Park and the Formal Gardens at Sioux Park, and crews will plant a wildflower mix as a cover crop in other garden areas such as Wilson Park and Otto's Corner (corner of I-190/West Boulevard and Omaha;
  • Maintenance of parks and greenways will continue but may be delayed due to the availability of staff;
  • Plans are in place for mosquito control.

