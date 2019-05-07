Rapid City has agreed to continue extending ambulance service to Summerset for the remainder of the year.
Under an agreement approved Monday night by the city council, emergency medical services that Rapid City Fire Department has provided to the 14-year old community since Jan. 1 will remain in place. The item the council approved authorizes the offices of mayor and finance director to sign a contract that essentially formalizes an ongoing arrangement.
It passed by a unanimous vote, with Councilmember Laura Armstrong absent for the meeting.
Late last year, the southern portion of Summerset was dropped from the Piedmont Ambulance District when the board that oversees it agreed to quit footing the bill there. Residents in the area did not pay into the taxing district and voted against joining it roughly two years ago.
The taxing district funds nearly half of Piedmont's yearly operational costs.
Now Summerset will pay the city a yearly fee of more than $28,000 in exchange for response to the area south of Exit 48 and east of Interstate 90, which are outside the Piedmont district. Piedmont Ambulance does, however, still respond to parts of Summerset inside its response area.
The contract allows for annual fee hikes and renews automatically each year. The Summerset City Commission signed onto the agreement before the contract reached the Rapid City Council.
At Monday night's meeting, Fire Chief Rod Seals reiterated that no new staff or equipment will be needed to facilitate response to Summerset. The fire department had previously responded to incidents there that required EMS back-up.