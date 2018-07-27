The YMCA and Rapid City Area School District’s move to the former Black Hills Corp. building is one step closer to fruition after the Rapid City Planning Commission approved plans for the reuse of the eight-story building at 625 Ninth St.
Last November, the school district and local YMCA announced their intention to move into the building in downtown Rapid City. The move, officials said, would allow the YMCA to expand its child care and preschool program and give the school district additional space for its administrative offices, which are now inside the City-School Administration Center at 300 Sixth St.
The 28,000 square foot property then sold for $6 million, though the price paid at closing was $5 million after a $1 million gift-in-kind from Black Hills Corp. to the YMCA. Roger Gallimore, executive director of Rapid City’s YMCA, said the YMCA has raised $5 million, including the $1 million donation from Black Hills Corp., toward the purchase and remodeling of its share of the building. He said the organization hopes to raise an additional $1.8 million.
The YMCA also sold a half interest in the property to the school district for $3 million. The district paid for the building using a $2.9 million buyout from the city of Rapid City for the space it will vacate inside the City-School Administration Center when it relocates its offices to the Black Hills Corp. building. Thus far, the city has paid the district $1.5 million.
Per the preliminary plans submitted to the commission, the YMCA will occupy the first, third, fourth and fifth floors. The child-care center for kids up to age four will be on the first, third and fourth floors while YMCA offices and its teen programs will be on the fifth floor. The child-care center will provide services for up to 183 children, per the plan, and be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The school district will move its offices and board rooms to the second, sixth, seventh and eighth floors. The building’s penthouse will store mechanical equipment. To meet the requirement for two separate exits from each floor, a new stair tower will be constructed on the northwest side of the building extending from the basement to the eighth floor. A 4,723-square-foot outdoor, fenced-in playground will also be built on the west side of the building.
To satisfy the city’s parking requirements, the city approved a proposal to convert the on-street parking located at Ninth Street and Kansas City Street to a loading/unloading zone. A six-spot parking lot is expected to be built just south of the playground, too.
Due to the high volume of traffic expected to the area — the child-care center is estimated to generate 145 peak hour trips daily — the YMCA must submit a traffic impact study to the city before it can be issued a building permit. The study has yet to be submitted, though the YMCA can apply for an exception request, city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said.
As for the building’s name, nothing has been decided yet, Gallimore and school district spokeswoman Katy Urban said. Urban noted that a naming contest has been proposed to make a final decision, though nothing is set in stone yet.
Though initial plans were to complete the district’s move by the start of the 2018/19 school year, June 2019 is now the district’s targeted move-in completion date. The YMCA hopes to have its child-care center open by August 2019, Gallimore said. He added that the YMCA hopes to put the construction work out to bid next month, with the bulk of the work being the conversion of office space to early learning classrooms. Upper Deck Architects Inc. has been leading the preliminary design work thus far.