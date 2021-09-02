City asks residents to compost at home to relieve burden on landfill

Rapid City's Solid Waste Division is asking residents to start composting at home to reduce the amount of material being processed at the Rapid City Landfill.

From January to Aug. 31 this year, the landfill has received 13,101 tons of organic material for processing, which includes yard waste, clean wood scraps and manure. In 2020, the landfill accepted 22,148 tons.

At-home composting uses grass clippings and leaves as garden and lawn mulch. The compost is a good source of nitrogen.

“One of our challenges is the large amount of grass clippings and similar material that enter our facility,” Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse said. “It makes the process of composting on a large scale very difficult for us.”

Tools that could be used for at-home composting include pitchforks, square-point shovels or machetes, and water hoses with a spray head.

The division recommends using a dry, shady spot near a water source for the compost pile or bin. Adding brown and green materials as they are collected and chopping larger pieces would help with the pile. Dry materials should also be moistened.