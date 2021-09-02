 Skip to main content
City asks residents to compost at home to relieve burden on landfill
top story

Composting

The city's Solid Waste Division is encouraging homeowners to implement at-home composting for their year-round garden and lawn maintenance.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City

Rapid City's Solid Waste Division is asking residents to start composting at home to reduce the amount of material being processed at the Rapid City Landfill.

From January to Aug. 31 this year, the landfill has received 13,101 tons of organic material for processing, which includes yard waste, clean wood scraps and manure. In 2020, the landfill accepted 22,148 tons.

At-home composting uses grass clippings and leaves as garden and lawn mulch. The compost is a good source of nitrogen.

“One of our challenges is the large amount of grass clippings and similar material that enter our facility,” Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse said. “It makes the process of composting on a large scale very difficult for us.”

Tools that could be used for at-home composting include pitchforks, square-point shovels or machetes, and water hoses with a spray head.

The division recommends using a dry, shady spot near a water source for the compost pile or bin. Adding brown and green materials as they are collected and chopping larger pieces would help with the pile. Dry materials should also be moistened.

Grass clippings and green waste can be added into the pile once it's established, and fruit and vegetables should be buried under 10 inches of compost material.

Compost pilers should also mix or turn the material and add some water to maintain it. The pile could be covered with a tarp to keep it moist. When the material is dark and rich in color at the bottom, the compost is ready to use. It could take between two months and two years to produce.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

