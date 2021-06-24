 Skip to main content
City awards $25,000 grant to Minneluzahan Senior Center's Happy Pak program
City awards $25,000 grant to Minneluzahan Senior Center's Happy Pak program

  • Updated
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Minneluzahan Senior Center has been awarded $25,000 from Rapid City’s Community Development Block Grant/CV3 grant to expand its Happy Pak program.

The Happy Pak program currently provides 50 Happy Paks, the equivalent of 100 meals, per week to low- and moderate income individuals with an emphasis on seniors at least 50 years of age in Rapid City.

The Paks include two meals, a word search or crossword puzzle activity. Program organizers are seeking organizations to volunteer time and donate money or food items to the project.

“The program addresses food security issues among our senior population,” said Sarah Seamons, Happy Pak coordinator at the Senior Center. “The program is also important as it addresses the issue of loneliness due to isolation among many of our seniors. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a greater risk of loneliness among our seniors.”

Volunteers call to check in and chat with senior participants and remind them of the Happy Paks and encourage participation.

“The program provides a sense of community, friendship and connection between the senior and their neighborhood senior center. Seniors need easy access to food, a sense of community, friendship and mentally-stimulating activities,” said April Malik, Minneluzahan Senior Center director.

The $25,000 grant is part of $355,000 the city is making available in Community Development Block Grant/CV-3 funds.

For more information about the Happy Pak program, contact Seamons or Malik at the Minneluzahan Senior Center at 394-1887.

