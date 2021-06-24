City awards $25,000 grant to Minneluzahan Senior Center's Happy Pak program

The Minneluzahan Senior Center has been awarded $25,000 from Rapid City’s Community Development Block Grant/CV3 grant to expand its Happy Pak program.

The Happy Pak program currently provides 50 Happy Paks, the equivalent of 100 meals, per week to low- and moderate income individuals with an emphasis on seniors at least 50 years of age in Rapid City.

The Paks include two meals, a word search or crossword puzzle activity. Program organizers are seeking organizations to volunteer time and donate money or food items to the project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The program addresses food security issues among our senior population,” said Sarah Seamons, Happy Pak coordinator at the Senior Center. “The program is also important as it addresses the issue of loneliness due to isolation among many of our seniors. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a greater risk of loneliness among our seniors.”

Volunteers call to check in and chat with senior participants and remind them of the Happy Paks and encourage participation.