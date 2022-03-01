City balances TIF District numbers, infrastructure expansion

Rapid City has 20 active Tax Increment Finance Districts and could add two more to the list this year that would aid in bringing infrastructure to economic and housing developments.

The Rapid City Council will discuss establishing a TIF District to help bring the Block 5 Development project — which includes 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space, and 330 parking spaces — to downtown at its first meeting in March. The council could see a separate application to establish a district in the southeast for the Rushmore Industrial Complex in the next couple of months.

TIF Districts are used by developers to cover the cost of public improvements for a development.

City Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel said that could include soil remediation, excavation, burying power lines and extending water utilities. There are four TIF District classifications established in state statute — local, industrial, economic development and affordable housing.

Hanzel said the city expects economic development in TIF Districts. The city has had a total of 84 districts dating back to 1983, although 15 were dissolved before being adopted, according to the city's website. Five were denied.

The oldest active district is the East Rapid Plaza district, which is set to expire in 2023 and was established in April 2003. Three other districts are expected to be paid off within the year. They include Federal Beef created in 2004, Rushmore Crossing created in 2005, and Catron Boulevard created in 2008.

Developers hoping to take advantage of a TIF District submit an application to Community Development where staff looks at it and discusses if they agree with the types of infrastructure needed in the area and inspect the plan.

Hanzel said staff looks at TIF District criteria, which includes the developer showing a need for the financing and a justification for the district. They also look at the city’s comprehensive plan and where development is prioritized or where improvements in the capital improvement plan are necessary.

If staff agrees, the application is sent to the TIF Review Committee that makes a recommendation to the city’s Planning Commission that makes a recommendation to the city council. The Planning Commission looks at the boundaries of the project.

Hanzel said the number of applications that come in for TIF Districts ebbs and flows.

“Sometimes we go a couple years and don’t see any, some years there’s multiple,” she said. “It just really kind of depends on the economy and the pace of development.”

Hanzel said she suspects there could be recommendations to change the city’s TIF District policies, not unlike the attempted change in 2018, but there’s nothing concrete.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

