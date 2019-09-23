Residents can donate to a diaper drive that began Monday at two locations in town.
Packaged or boxed diapers can be brought to either the City Administration Center at 300 Sixth St. or the Volunteers of America office at 111 New York St. Donations will be accepted at both places from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the duration of the week.
Rapid City's diaper drive is part of a week-long awareness campaign organized annually by the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers collected locally during the drive are donated to Mommy's Closet, a resource program operated by the local Volunteers of America chapter that also acts as one South Dakota's few diaper banks.
You have free articles remaining.
This year marks the third that city hall has been used as a collection site. As in years previous, Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation Monday that highlights the need some families have for diapers.
According to the national diaper bank, 48 percent of families delay changing their children's diapers in an effort to save money on new ones. A month's supply of diapers, the group claims, can cost as much as 6 percent of a full-time, minimum wage salary.
According to the national bank's website, two of its registered affiliates in South Dakota distribute approximately half a million diapers annually.