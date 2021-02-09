City braces for chilling temperatures through weekend

The National Weather Service and the city are warning residents of life-threatening winter weather conditions through the weekend, with possible wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said minimum wind chills through Thursday will range from 15 below to 35 below zero across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Because of the brutal conditions, a wind chill advisory is in effect through Monday morning.

Another arctic blast will move through the area through Friday and Saturday, the update said, causing wind chills to drop to 25 below to 45 below zero. The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures of around 20 below on Friday and Saturday nights.

"As the arctic air moves in, it will bring a few inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night, especially from the Black Hills into southern South Dakota," the weather service said.

The forecast shows 2-4 additional inches of snow for Rapid City and points south Wednesday and Thursday. In the Northern Hills, 1-3 inches are expected.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.