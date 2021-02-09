 Skip to main content
City braces for chilling temperatures through weekend
City braces for chilling temperatures through weekend

The National Weather Service and the city are warning residents of life-threatening winter weather conditions through the weekend, with possible wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said minimum wind chills through Thursday will range from 15 below to 35 below zero across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Because of the brutal conditions, a wind chill advisory is in effect through Monday morning.

Another arctic blast will move through the area through Friday and Saturday, the update said, causing wind chills to drop to 25 below to 45 below zero. The National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures of around 20 below on Friday and Saturday nights.

"As the arctic air moves in, it will bring a few inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night, especially from the Black Hills into southern South Dakota," the weather service said.

The forecast shows 2-4 additional inches of snow for Rapid City and points south Wednesday and Thursday. In the Northern Hills, 1-3 inches are expected.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.

That prompted the Rapid City Police Department to send out an alert to contact them if anyone witnesses a person struggling with the outside conditions.

Police advise if anyone sees a person in distress, struggling or in need of attention during dangerous weather events and conditions, to contact them at 394-4131. Police will work to find individuals shelter from the cold weather event, a news release said.

Additionally, members of the public may place winter attire on downtown's presidential statues for those in need. Mayor Steve Allender said gloves and mittens, hats, coats, socks, scarves and ear muffs are needed.

“With our bitterly cold weather over this extended period of time, that pair of gloves, or winter scarf or stocking cap has an immediate and perhaps life-saving impact on the person who stops to collect them,” he said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

