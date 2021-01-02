City brings back Braeburn Park ice rink

The Rapid City parks department is once again helping Braeburn Park keep its ice rink this season.
Parks division manager Scott Anderson said the ice rink’s presence depends on the weather, but it’s able to stay a little cooler than other areas since it’s in the shade.
“It’s another opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy themselves and exercise, whether that’s ice skating, hockey, shuffleboard,” he said. “It’s just another way for people to get outside that doesn’t cost money. It may not be the best ice or skating surface, but it’s pretty cheap entertainment.”
The city announced in February that it would flood the rink following a 20-year gap.
According to a previous Journal report, the Parks and Recreation department resumed flooding the rink following requests from the public. The rink was given a facelift and replaced or repaired all the boards around the rink, painted them, added some pipe and fittings outside the boards to hook up hoses and a pump that sucks water out of the creek nearby.
Anderson said the department does daily checks on the rink to see what the ice is like and to find soft of uneven spots. He said they’ll add more water about once a week.
He said making the rink possible is fairly inexpensive — the city pays for the labor, but there isn’t high-tech equipment.
Anderson said work began on the rink in the fall to move dirt around to make it level, which would help hold the water a little better.
He said the department plans to flood and maintain the rink in 2021, as long as the weather allows. He said he hopes everyone stays safe and enjoys the area.
In the summer, the rink is used as an enclosed space for a dog park.