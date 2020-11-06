City building permits total value exceeds $40 million for third month in row

Rapid City posted a new record for total building permit valuation at $42,658,163 in October 2020, spanning 702 permits.

Seven of the permits were valued at more than $1 million each and this is the third month of more than $40 million in permit valuation for a total of $131.5 million from August to October.

Two were issued to Samuelson Development, LLC, for 59-unit and 43-unit buildings as part of the Tallgrass Apartments project on East Philadelphia. The permits are valued at $6.5 million and $5.5 million respectively.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email to the Journal that top permits issued for six out of 10 monthly reports have included a permit for apartment units.

“The factors include our steady growth rate in population, the anticipated arrival of the B-21 (based at Ellsworth Air Force Base) as well as reacting to the persistent and long-standing need for housing in our area,” he said.

