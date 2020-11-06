 Skip to main content
City building permits total value exceeds $40 million for third month in row
Rapid City posted a new record for total building permit valuation at $42,658,163 in October 2020, spanning 702 permits.

Seven of the permits were valued at more than $1 million each and this is the third month of more than $40 million in permit valuation for a total of $131.5 million from August to October.

Two were issued to Samuelson Development, LLC, for 59-unit and 43-unit buildings as part of the Tallgrass Apartments project on East Philadelphia. The permits are valued at $6.5 million and $5.5 million respectively.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email to the Journal that top permits issued for six out of 10 monthly reports have included a permit for apartment units.

“The factors include our steady growth rate in population, the anticipated arrival of the B-21 (based at Ellsworth Air Force Base) as well as reacting to the persistent and long-standing need for housing in our area,” he said.

BTT-OH LLC received a $5,614,593 permit for the new UPS building on Rearden Court, Sharaf 5 Properties LLC received a $4,225,000 permit for the Kansas City Street Plaza, ACME Warehouse LLC received a $2.7 million permit for a new Freed’s facility, Black Hills Orthopedic Partnership received a $1,530,000 for an addition on Mount Rushmore Road, and Yasmeen Dream LLC received a $1.1 million grading permit for downstream channel and ponds on Johnson Ranch Road.

Shoemaker said the city has had 11 months with more than $40 million in permit valuation including the last three months. That includes November 2019 that had the Civic Center Arena permit and a month total permit valuation at $123,469,502 and January 2018 that had a total valuation at $97,566,028 and the monument Health permit.

Out of the 11 months with more than $40 million in permit valuations, October 2020 ranks at No. 7. 

The city issued 466 residential roofing permits in October with a valuation total of $4.37 million. This is the second highest number of roofing permits for October in the last 10 years.

Shoemaker said roofing activity becomes spotty in October with the onset of cold and wintry conditions.

Rapid City has issued 4,948 building permits for the year with a total valuation of $241,564,328.

The previous highest valuation for building permits in October was $27,041,520 in 2007.

