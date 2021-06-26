City, business owners find common ground for animal ordinance amendment

She also discussed the licensing fees.

Business owners began asking questions throughout the presentation and then provided input on confusing aspects of the ordinance.

“I think that initially the meeting, it kind of felt like it was more of a presentation than it was an actual working meeting and I... felt like I was getting a little frustrated with that at the beginning,” said The Spaw owner Chad Tomjack. “After we kind of came to an understanding during the meeting and got some, I guess I’m going to call it mutual respect from where everybody is coming from, once we developed that mutual respect, I think the meeting went very well.”

Tomjack said during the meeting and in a Wednesday interview with the Journal that a lot of his concern came from a place of fear. He said he was afraid his business was going to have to move or change, but having an open discussion with Groote allowed the air to be cleared.

“I know there’s still work to do and I know there’s still going to be work to do, but knowing they’re open to the process and willing to let us be involved in the process is really, really calming and really does help us,” Tomjack said.

