City, business owners find common ground for animal ordinance amendment

Rapid City Council members will likely see a slightly changed animal ordinance the next time it makes the agenda.
Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groote met with a handful of pet-related business owners, Council member Pat Jones and Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Thursday evening to present the background on why changes to the animal chapter in the city’s municipal code are necessary.
Groote said she started working on amendments to the chapter because the language was confusing and became uncomfortable with the idea of licensing businesses that didn’t quite fit into the “kennel” definition.
The meeting came following the council’s decision to continue the ordinance to its July 19 meeting. Now, the council is expected to consider a proposed extension to the continuance to the Aug. 2 meeting due to a scheduling conflict within the city attorney’s office.
During Thursday’s meeting, Groote went over the current chapter and then highlighted changes in the proposed ordinance, discussing the changed definition to a “kennel,” an overnight facility for household/domesticated animals six months or older in return for payment, and the addition of definitions for pet daycares, groomers and pet stores.
She also discussed the licensing fees.
Business owners began asking questions throughout the presentation and then provided input on confusing aspects of the ordinance.
“I think that initially the meeting, it kind of felt like it was more of a presentation than it was an actual working meeting and I... felt like I was getting a little frustrated with that at the beginning,” said The Spaw owner Chad Tomjack. “After we kind of came to an understanding during the meeting and got some, I guess I’m going to call it mutual respect from where everybody is coming from, once we developed that mutual respect, I think the meeting went very well.”
Tomjack said during the meeting and in a Wednesday interview with the Journal that a lot of his concern came from a place of fear. He said he was afraid his business was going to have to move or change, but having an open discussion with Groote allowed the air to be cleared.
“I know there’s still work to do and I know there’s still going to be work to do, but knowing they’re open to the process and willing to let us be involved in the process is really, really calming and really does help us,” Tomjack said.
Groote noted suggested changes in the ordinance, hearing from multiple groomers and pet store owners about how some of the language doesn’t apply to their clientele or how they operate.
Some groomers pointed out that they would never feed or water a client’s pet since everyone’s animal has different needs.
Another meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss a few other minor changes, although all ideas will be sent to Groote beforehand.
During the meeting, business owners took issue with veterinarians not being required to have the same licensing for providing some of the same services, like grooming and boarding.
Jones said that’s a separate issue and the council would have to give direction to the city attorney’s office to explore it.
Tomjack said he still believes it’s the responsibility of the people proposing changes to reach out to stakeholders to get their input before it comes before the council.
“I don’t feel it was necessarily our responsibility to know this was happening over the last three years and demand to be part of the process,” he said. “Having said that, I’m not trying to lay blame, but I feel if you’re proposing a change, you need to seek out the stakeholders and people that are going to be affected, and I think you need to involve them in the process early on.”
Tomjack said he doesn’t think anything nefarious was going on and that it wasn’t intentional to not reach out to the business owners, just an oversight.
“I think they just did not realize we would love to be part of this change and actually make it a change that’s going to stick for years to come, generations to come,” he said.
Groote said she thinks it’s important to have an open dialogue and be able to be constructive about topics rather than entering conversations with preconceived notions.
She said she thinks they benefited from the meeting in the long run and would be open to meetings similar to this in the future, if there’s time.
“I was happy people came to this, I was happy to get to talk about the history and hear ideas from everyone — that was great — but then again, you always have to balance things,” she said. “There’s only so much time in the day. This has taken, obviously, a lot more work. There’s been some good things that came from it and at the same time I hate to say it, there’s only so much time in the day.”
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —