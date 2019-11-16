As construction approaches on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's new arena, changes are already taking place.
With perimeter fencing set to go up this week, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be closing the south side (eastbound) sidewalk along North Street from Mount Rushmore Road north to North 5th Street/Haines Avenue and the east side (northbound) sidewalk along Mount Rushmore Road north to North Street during construction of the expansion arena.
A marked detour will be provided via the north side (westbound) sidewalk on North Street and the west side (southbound) sidewalk on Mount Rushmore Road.
Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to stay alert and follow signage when traveling through this area.
In addition to the sidewalk closures, parking lots A and B were permanently closed this week to make room for the expansion arena. Construction activities associated with the expansion project are slated to kick off later this month.
For more information about the expansion project, visit gotmine.com/expansion.